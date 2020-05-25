All About Bebe Rexha's Nail Collection with SinfulColors: 'They're a True Reflection of My Style'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The "nail-obsessed" singer and SinfulColors brand ambassador has created two press-on designs with the brand

Bebe Rexha surprised her fans with some big beauty news last fall when she became a brand ambassador for SinfulColors. And now the star is sharing her love of nail art with everyone.

Rexha has designed two press-on styles for the brand's new CLAWS collection, Rough n' Rosey, below, and Pearls n' Roses, which will be available later this month. Each 3-D design is $8, meaning you can get a bold manicure at home for a fraction of the cost of going to the salon.

"I love nails. Like I’m obsessed with them. I really feel like [they're] a signature part of my look" Rexha tells PEOPLE exclusively. The singer, who's already collaborated with the brand on nail polishes, says "it felt right" to create a press-on style.

"I’ve gotten to rock some sick, intricate nail art and it’s something that makes me feel confident and happy. I wanted to create this design for my fans, so that they can get creative and nail their look at home," she says.

Rexha was inspired by her love of mixing things up during the creative process.

"I love to pair the unexpected. To me pearls are something that will always be in style, but when I wear them, I want to take them to the next level by matching them with something edgier, like a matte black texture, roses with a rocker vibe or really cool chains," says Rexha.

Not only is the capsule collection "a true reflection" of Rexha's style, it's also convenient, says the singer.

"I love my acrylics, but there are days when I have had to go from a shoot to red carpet to performance, and I don’t always have the time to sit in a chair for a detailed manicure. Press-ons allow for that style switch-up when you don’t have a ton of time," Rexha says.