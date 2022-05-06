Bebe Rexha Wears Barely There Cutout Swimsuit in Sultry Instagram Vacation Photos

The singer has been posting cheeky, beachy snaps for 10 million+ followers on Instagram

Bebe Rexha left little to the imagination in a new post showcasing her bold, beach-ready look.

The singer, 32, shared a carousel of photos to Instagram Wednesday modeling a revealing black swimsuit.

In the first two photos Rexha is wearing a swim cover-up skirt over her suit. She accessorized the look with a pair of reflective sunglasses and lucite strappy heels.

In the last photo, Rexha took off the cover-up to show off the Rick Owens monokini in full.

"Together the world could be ours," the singer-songwriter wrote as a caption to the post. "Swipe for a little gift."

Actress Vanessa Hudgens took notice of the post leaving the comment, "So hot."

Rexha got her start in the music industry as a songwriter for artists like Eminem, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas.

She is best known for performing and co-writing the songs "Hey Mama," "Me, Myself & I" and "Meant to Be." In 2019, Rexha was nominated for two Grammy awards, best country duo/group performance for "Meant to Be" (with Florida Georgia Line) and best new artist.

In December, the singer got real on social media about her struggles with body image sharing with her fans that she was "heaviest" she'd ever been.

Rexha posted a tearful video to TikTok during which she explained how weight gain has affected her self confidence. In the video, Rexha shared that she's having a hard time staying "merry" this holiday season because she doesn't "feel good in [her] skin."

She continued: "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

Bebe Rexha Credit: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Rexha went on to explain that her feelings about her weight made her want to take a step back from social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion," she said, adding, "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

She previously opened up about encouraging her fans to love themselves in an interview with PEOPLE last June, explaining, "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

In April the star posted a carousel of images to Instagram posing in a cropped fuchsia sweater with the caption "Finally feeling human again."