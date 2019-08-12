Priyanka Chopra, Huda Kattan and More Stars Take PEOPLE Behind-the-Scenes at Beautycon 2019

Beauty's biggest event of the year may be over — but the photos aren't! See every glam guru who stopped by PEOPLE's exclusive photo booth at the annual convention in Los Angeles
By Kaitlyn Frey
August 12, 2019 05:33 PM

1 of 29

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Actress and philanthropist

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 43.7 million

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

Hayley Williams

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Paramore frontwoman

Latest Beauty Venture: Founder, Good Dye Young

Followers: 2.2 million

3 of 29

Liza Koshy

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Actress, TV host and YouTuber influencer

Latest Beauty Venture: C’est Moi brand ambassador

Followers: 17.9 million

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 29

Mona and Huda Kattan

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Beauty bloggers and entrepreneurs

Latest Beauty Gig: Huda Beauty, Kayali and Huda Boss

Followers: 40.3 million (combined)

Advertisement

5 of 29

Patrick Starrr

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Beauty guru and influencer

Latest Beauty Gig: M.A.C Cosmetics collaboration

Followers: 4.7 million

6 of 29

Tess Holliday

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Model, makeup artist, blogger and activist

Latest Beauty Gig: Founder, Eff Your Beauty Standards

Followers: 1.9 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 29

Tokyo Stylez

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Hairstylist to Kylie Jenner and Cardi B

Latest Beauty Gig: Bellami x Tokyo Stylez Wig Collection

Followers: 1.2 million

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 29

Bretman Rock

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: YouTube personality 

Latest Beauty Gig: Colourpop x Bretman Rock makeup collection

Followers: 13.5 million

Advertisement

9 of 29

Kandi Burruss

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Real Housewives of Atlanta star and singer-songwriter

Latest Beauty Gig: Founder, Kandi Koated Cosmetics

Followers: 6.7 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 29

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Laurent Abraham

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Reality TV personality 

Latest Beauty Venture: YouTube vlogger

Followers: 2.2 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 29

Megan Thee Stallion

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Rapper

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 4 million

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 29

Jeannie Mai

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: TV personality and host

Latest Beauty Gig: YouTube tutorials on Hello Hunnay with Jeannie

Followers: 1.5 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 29

Marsai Martin

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Black-ish actress

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon ambassador

Followers: 1.5 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 29

Ava Capra

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Influencer and vlogger

Latest Beauty Gig: SugarBearHair Ambassador

Followers: 165k

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 29

Skai Jackson

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Bunk’d actress

Latest Beauty Gig: YouTube beauty blogger

Followers: 6 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 29

Navia Robinson

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Raven’s Home actress

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 888k

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 29

Kehlani

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Singer-Songwriter

Latest Beauty Venture: CEO, Flora Living App

Followers: 8.2 million

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 29

French Montana

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Rapper

Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 11.9 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 29

JoJo 

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Singer

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 1.3 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 29

Garrett Clayton

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Actor and singer

Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 1.6 million

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 29

Moj Mahdara

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Entrepreneur

Latest Beauty Gig: Co-founder and CEO, Beautycon

Followers: 45,600

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 29

Yalitza Aparicio Martinez

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Actress

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 2 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 29

Tina Knowles Lawson

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Businesswoman and mother to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 2.1 million

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 29

Ty Hunter

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Fashion stylist to Beyoncè Knowles

Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassadors

Followers: 353,000

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 29

Rocsi Diaz

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Model and TV personality

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 760,000

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 29

Draya Michele

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Influencer and designer

Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 7.5 million

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 29

Lachlan Watson

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor

Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 552,000

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 29

Ava Cantrell

Sara Jaye Weiss

Day Job: Actress

Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador

Followers: 125,000

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.