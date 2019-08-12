Priyanka Chopra, Huda Kattan and More Stars Take PEOPLE Behind-the-Scenes at Beautycon 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Day Job: Actress and philanthropist
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 43.7 million
Hayley Williams
Day Job: Paramore frontwoman
Latest Beauty Venture: Founder, Good Dye Young
Followers: 2.2 million
Liza Koshy
Day Job: Actress, TV host and YouTuber influencer
Latest Beauty Venture: C’est Moi brand ambassador
Followers: 17.9 million
Mona and Huda Kattan
Day Job: Beauty bloggers and entrepreneurs
Latest Beauty Gig: Huda Beauty, Kayali and Huda Boss
Followers: 40.3 million (combined)
Patrick Starrr
Day Job: Beauty guru and influencer
Latest Beauty Gig: M.A.C Cosmetics collaboration
Followers: 4.7 million
Tess Holliday
Day Job: Model, makeup artist, blogger and activist
Latest Beauty Gig: Founder, Eff Your Beauty Standards
Followers: 1.9 million
Tokyo Stylez
Day Job: Hairstylist to Kylie Jenner and Cardi B
Latest Beauty Gig: Bellami x Tokyo Stylez Wig Collection
Followers: 1.2 million
Bretman Rock
Day Job: YouTube personality
Latest Beauty Gig: Colourpop x Bretman Rock makeup collection
Followers: 13.5 million
Kandi Burruss
Day Job: Real Housewives of Atlanta star and singer-songwriter
Latest Beauty Gig: Founder, Kandi Koated Cosmetics
Followers: 6.7 million
Farrah Abraham and Sophia Laurent Abraham
Day Job: Reality TV personality
Latest Beauty Venture: YouTube vlogger
Followers: 2.2 million
Megan Thee Stallion
Day Job: Rapper
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 4 million
Jeannie Mai
Day Job: TV personality and host
Latest Beauty Gig: YouTube tutorials on Hello Hunnay with Jeannie
Followers: 1.5 million
Marsai Martin
Day Job: Black-ish actress
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon ambassador
Followers: 1.5 million
Ava Capra
Day Job: Influencer and vlogger
Latest Beauty Gig: SugarBearHair Ambassador
Followers: 165k
Skai Jackson
Day Job: Bunk’d actress
Latest Beauty Gig: YouTube beauty blogger
Followers: 6 million
Navia Robinson
Day Job: Raven’s Home actress
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 888k
Kehlani
Day Job: Singer-Songwriter
Latest Beauty Venture: CEO, Flora Living App
Followers: 8.2 million
French Montana
Day Job: Rapper
Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 11.9 million
JoJo
Day Job: Singer
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 1.3 million
Garrett Clayton
Day Job: Actor and singer
Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 1.6 million
Moj Mahdara
Day Job: Entrepreneur
Latest Beauty Gig: Co-founder and CEO, Beautycon
Followers: 45,600
Yalitza Aparicio Martinez
Day Job: Actress
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 2 million
Tina Knowles Lawson
Day Job: Businesswoman and mother to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles
Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 2.1 million
Ty Hunter
Day Job: Fashion stylist to Beyoncè Knowles
Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassadors
Followers: 353,000
Rocsi Diaz
Day Job: Model and TV personality
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 760,000
Draya Michele
Day Job: Influencer and designer
Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 7.5 million
Lachlan Watson
Day Job: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor
Latest Beauty Venture: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 552,000
Ava Cantrell
Day Job: Actress
Latest Beauty Gig: Beautycon Ambassador
Followers: 125,000