A shimmery purple eyeshadow “looks great on everyone,” says makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, who created Blake Lively’s smoky look. A little color is all you need: Apply the hue on the outer half of the lid and blend toward the center of your eye to keep the effect soft, says the expert. “Then add an iridescent gold to your inner corners” for a touch of brightness.

Gabrielle Union’s makeup artist Fiona Stiles applied Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow in Fee Dragee (left) and Truffe (right), $20 each; sephora.com

Blake Lively’s makeup artist applied Kristofer Buckle Premiere Palette Edition 1, $39.75; qvc.com