All Your Burning Beauty Questions, Answered!

Editors and experts answer everything PEOPLE readers are asking about beauty. Have a burning question of your own? Submit yours to beauty@peoplemag.com along with your first name and home state
By Kaitlyn Frey
May 23, 2019 04:52 PM

Can you recommend a new product that will cover my under-eye circles? I've tried everything. —Riley in California

We’re loving YSL Beauty’s new click-pen concealer, which instantly brightens the eye area while using hyaluronic acid and caffeine to improve the skin’s texture. Select a shade slightly lighter than your skin tone for luminous results, says celebrity makeup artist Tom Pecheux. To prevent cakiness, apply one layer, then use a fingertip to tap it into the skin. 

Buy It! YSL Beauty Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Concealer, $35; sephora.com

Is there a heat protectant that won't weigh down my hair? —Leigh in Ohio

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan swears by this fine mist, which can be applied before blow-drying or flat-ironing and “never makes hair feel heavy.” Her tip: Part hair into sections, apply from mid-lengths to ends, then use a comb to evenly distribute the product throughout your hair. Says Marjan: “It’s foolproof.”

Buy It! TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray, $5.49; ulta.com

What's the best blush?  —Heather in Wisconsin

“I can’t get enough of this gorgeous coral color Luminoso, which gives me the most flattering flush,” says PEOPLE style & beauty assistant Kaitlyn Frey. “But if a little shimmer isn’t your thing, Milani’s collection of 12 buildable shades includes beautiful matte options too.”

Buy It! Milani Baked Blush, $7.99; ulta.com

In what order should I apply my skin care? —Andrea in New Jersey

Getty

Celebrity facialist Christine Chin follows this sequence:

1. Cleanser: Prep skin for the rest of your routine.

2. Toner: Remove dirt and more. Pick one for your specific needs.

3. Serum: A concentrated formula, it works best on bare skin.

4. Moisturizer: It hydrates while sealing in serum.

5. Eye Cream: Prime the eye area for makeup.

6. SPF: It’s most effective when it isn’t covered up.

