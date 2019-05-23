All Your Burning Beauty Questions, Answered!

Celebrity facialist Christine Chin follows this sequence:

1. Cleanser: Prep skin for the rest of your routine.

2. Toner: Remove dirt and more. Pick one for your specific needs.

3. Serum: A concentrated formula, it works best on bare skin.

4. Moisturizer: It hydrates while sealing in serum.

5. Eye Cream: Prime the eye area for makeup.

6. SPF: It’s most effective when it isn’t covered up.