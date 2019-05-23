All Your Burning Beauty Questions, Answered!

Can you recommend a new product that will cover my under-eye circles? I've tried everything. —Riley in California
We’re loving YSL Beauty’s new click-pen concealer, which instantly brightens the eye area while using hyaluronic acid and caffeine to improve the skin’s texture. Select a shade slightly lighter than your skin tone for luminous results, says celebrity makeup artist Tom Pecheux. To prevent cakiness, apply one layer, then use a fingertip to tap it into the skin.
Buy It! YSL Beauty Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Concealer, $35; sephora.com
Is there a heat protectant that won't weigh down my hair? —Leigh in Ohio
Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan swears by this fine mist, which can be applied before blow-drying or flat-ironing and “never makes hair feel heavy.” Her tip: Part hair into sections, apply from mid-lengths to ends, then use a comb to evenly distribute the product throughout your hair. Says Marjan: “It’s foolproof.”
Buy It! TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray, $5.49; ulta.com
What's the best blush? —Heather in Wisconsin
“I can’t get enough of this gorgeous coral color Luminoso, which gives me the most flattering flush,” says PEOPLE style & beauty assistant Kaitlyn Frey. “But if a little shimmer isn’t your thing, Milani’s collection of 12 buildable shades includes beautiful matte options too.”
In what order should I apply my skin care? —Andrea in New Jersey
Celebrity facialist Christine Chin follows this sequence:
1. Cleanser: Prep skin for the rest of your routine.
2. Toner: Remove dirt and more. Pick one for your specific needs.
3. Serum: A concentrated formula, it works best on bare skin.
4. Moisturizer: It hydrates while sealing in serum.
5. Eye Cream: Prime the eye area for makeup.
6. SPF: It’s most effective when it isn’t covered up.