Mask While Performing Other Tasks

“It’s easy to say you don’t have time to mask, but they really help the quality of your skin. I wear cream masks in the morning while making breakfast, and sheet masks in the evening while watching TV.”

Focus on Your Favorite Feature

“When pressed for time, apply concealer and tinted moisturizer — then zero in on the one area you really like to emphasize. For me, it’s brows!”

Go for Creamy Makeup Products

“I find creamy formulas much easier to apply quickly. (And in most cases, they look better!) Plus: You don’t need brushes, your fingers as your tools.”

And Edit Your Makeup Kit

“Nothing sucks up time like rummaging through unnecessary clutter. Keep the things you use daily lined up on your vanity or in a separate to streamline the whole process.”