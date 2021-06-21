We Tried It: Rediscovering the Joy of an Impromptu Hair Color Change

Inspired by Nicole Kidman's signature hue, colorist Elizabeth Hiserodt enhanced the red in my natural strawberry blonde hair color without leaving unwanted brassy tones behind. My new copper shade is unique and sultry (hello, Hot Girl Summer!) — here's how we achieved it

What Is It: After a year of being bored in the house and in the house bored, the resurgence of social events and the overwhelming sense of adventure in the air inspired me to get out of my comfort zone and experiment with color.

I've been strawberry blonde for a while, so in the interest of mixing things up, I put my new shade in the stylist's hands and let her pick - and walked out as a copper blonde.

Who Tried It: Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant

Level of Difficulty: 5

Because I used professional products from Redken's Shades EQ Hair Glosses, I got to sit back and let colorist Elizabeth Hiserodt of N.Y.C.'s Cutler Soho Salon work her magic. All I had to do was book the appointment! The products in this line are demi-permanent, which means results only last 4-6 weeks (or between 20-25 washes). The lack of commitment involved - and the fact that a hair gloss treatment can be done in just 20 minutes! - made this beauty transformation a no-brainer.

As someone who's never shied away from a dramatic color change, I would say the most difficult part is the post-color adjustment; getting back from the salon and realizing that your go-to makeup look is no longer flattering and some of your favorite outfits don't match your new hue.

Luckily, Hiserodt evaluated my skin tone before our appointment (pro tip: if you're going to a new stylist, send them your Instagram handle or a few photos ahead of time), so she was able to choose a color that looked natural. The hair gloss we used simply enhanced the red tones in my strawberry blonde hair - it wasn't a stark departure from the shade I'm used to working with.

And considering the fact that we're all still re-learning how to style ourselves and properly put on makeup after a year of lockdown, I would not recommend a change so drastic that it leads to even more confusion in those departments.

How I Did It: I was admittedly worried that my color would come out looking orange, as that can be hard to avoid when going red. But much to my surprise, Hiserodt's method - paired with the toning effects of the Redken Shades EQ line - left me with a color that pulls more berry than cooper.

The sultry, multi-dimensional shade makes my blue eyes stand out and it makes me look more tan just in time for summer (yes, please!) Here's how she did it.

"Create your own one-of-a-kind color!" Hiserodt advised of the approach you should take if you're ready for a change. "I used a mix of Redken Shades EQ Hair Gloss in colors 8 CR, 8 C and 9 AA for your roots."

My ends were drier, so they required a little more TLC to keep the color vibrancy consistent throughout.

"I had to add another layer of the Shades EQ after the first shampoo to your ends [and added] added 5 grams of Orange Kicker [a vibrant high-purity shades used to enhance Shades EQ Gloss formulas]," she said. "I followed up with Redken Acidic Bonding Shampoo and Conditioner."

"It's pretty simple and straightforward," the pro concluded. "Basically, just layering the color on your ends so it will last longer!"

Before I left the salon, Hiserodt suggested I wait at least three days to wash my hair to help preserve the demi-permanent dye. I listened - especially because my hair doesn't hold color very well (when I've dyed it in the past, it tends to fade quickly) - and I'm glad I did. In the two weeks since my hair transformation, I've noticed that the color has lightened up quite a bit.

The Verdict: The mindset I have after going through this process is the same one I went into it with: hair is just hair!

Do I love this new color? Yes. Was it fun to try something new? Yes. Does it give me a little pep in my step when I walk down the streets of New York City and I can tell people are staring at the sexy, eye-catching hue? Absolutely. Will I keep it forever? Probably not, because I love being blonde in the summer.

But - and that's a big but - there's truly no better time to get out of your comfort zone and experiment with a new look. Most of us gained a new perspective on life after being stuck inside for over a year, and now it's time for a fresh start. What better way to usher in the next chapter than with a daring hair transformation? If you've been pondering a color change, this is your sign to do it.