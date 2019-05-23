Shop 7 Major Beauty Discounts Just for People Readers

Summer is unofficially here (we’re here for you Memorial Day weekend!) which means it’s time to restock your seasonal essentials! To help you save big this season, the beauty editors at PEOPLE have partnered with a handful of brands on some exclusive discounts. From Glamsquad’s new makeup line (which just launched this month) to luxurious and lightweight serums and moisturizers from Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Murad and Kate Somerville, you’ll be aglow in the brands you love. Our only tip: shop now, because these special deals only last until June 9.

Murad

Pick up this serum, or any other item, for 25 percent with code “PEOPLE”. (Orders over $60 will receive free 3-day shipping!)

Buy It! Revitalixir Recovery Serum, $66.75 (Orig. $89); murad.com

Billie

Score a sample size of the brand’s body lotion and shave cream when you purchase its razor with code “PEOPLE”.

Buy It! Beauty Razor Starter Kit, $9; mybillie.com

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Get 25 percent off all the brand’s foundations and tinted moisturizers with code “PEOPLE25”.

Buy It! Nude Finish Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15, $35.25 (Orig. $47); bobbibrowncosmetics.com

Kate Somerville

Stock up on the celebrity esthetician’s skin care products for 20 percent off through with code “PEOPLE20”.

Buy It! Oil-Free Moisturizer, $52 (Orig. $65); katesomerville.com

Stila

Shop this trio of glosses for $15 off with code “PEOPLE”.

Buy It! Beauty Boss Lip Gloss Set in In the Red, Synergy & Win Win, $30 (Orig. $45); stilacosmetics.com

Glamsquad

Sample the brand’s new makeup collection (and hair products), including this highlighter, for 20 percent off with code “PEOPLE”. (Plus free shipping on orders over $40).



Buy It! Enlightened Highlighter in Radiant Bronze, $22.40 (Orig. $28); shop.glamsquad.com

Benefit Cosmetics

Buy this eye makeup duo (an HSN exclusive) for $10 off with code “PEOPLE10”.

Buy It! Eye Liner + Mascara Duo, $29 (Orig. $39); hsn.com