The Best Beauty Products to Shop on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon‘s fourth annual Prime Day starts today, which means the online retailer is offering amazing deals on thousands of products, including many of those rarely discounted beauty products.

Beginning at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) and lasting for 36 hours straight (with deals starting as often as every five minutes!), Prime members can score exclusive discounts you won’t be able to find anywhere else on the Internet.

Not already a Prime member? Quickly find out how to sign up and then head on over to Amazon to start shopping the best in makeup, skincare, hair and more before this once-a-year offer ends.

To help narrow down your shopping search, check out the beauty deals you definitely shouldn’t miss out on below!

Maybelline New York Makeup Bundle

Maybelline New York

Created exclusively for Amazon Prime Day, this adorable limited edition kit comes with Maybelline’s popular Master Chrome highlighter, Matte Ink liquid lipsticks and a pair of rimless sunglasses, all packaged in a pint-sized travel makeup case.

Buy It! Maybelline New York Limited-Edition Fundles Instant Glow-Up, $24.99; amazon.com

Amika Dry Shampoo

Amika

This dry shampoo’s a cult favorite for good reason: it refreshes your roots without leaving any white residue, is free of sulfates and parabens and delivers the most addicting scent.

Buy It! Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $20 (originally $25); amazon.com

L’Oréal Paris Mascara

A few swipes of this ultra-black mascara delivers impressive volume and length without any clumps.

Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara 2-Pack, $12.59 (originally $17.98); amazon.com

Olay Magnetic Face Mask

Amazon

This K-Beauty-inspired mask packed with loads of anti-aging ingredients uses magnetic technology to penetrate the formula deep into the skin for maximum results.

Buy It! Olay Magnemasks Infusion Rejuvenating Face Mask, $27.99 (originally $44.99); amazon.com

Kitsch Hair Coils

These colorful hair ties (that prevent creasing!) aren’t just discounted 20 percent for Prime Day — they’re also buy one, get one free!

Buy It! Kitsch Hair Coil 4-Pack, $5.60 (originally $7); amazon.com

Waterpik Water Flosser

With over 11,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon, there’s no question you’ll get your cleanest teeth ever using this hi-tech flossing system.

Buy It! Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $39.99 (originally $79.99); amazon.com

John Frieda Hair Styling Foam

John Frieda

Scrunch this lightweight foam into your curls and air dry to achieve the easiest beachy wave hairstyle.

Buy It! John Frieda Frizz Ease Air Dry Waves Styling Foam, $7.49 (originally $11.49); amazon.com

Luna Nectar Lash Serum

Luna Nectar

Looking for luscious lashes, but not ready to commit to extensions? Try this volume- and length-enhancing serum that’s all natural and vegan (to not irritate your eyes) and provides real results in less than three weeks.

Buy It! Luna Nectar Moon Boost Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum, $60 (originally $75); amazon.com

Undone Beauty Lip Tint

Amazon

Use the Amazon Prime Day discounts to discover a cool new brand, like Undone Beauty, which launched its line of affordable, high-quality, natural and cruelty-free makeup in collaboration with the retailer for the event.

Buy It! Undone Beauty Sheer Balm Lip Tint, $3.50 (originally $5); amazon.com