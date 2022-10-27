More than 35 celeb-loved beauty brands are coming together in the name of women's rights.

The Every Body Campaign, which launched this week, is a collaboration between popular brands and SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective to raise money to support reproductive rights, spearheaded by Laney Crowell, founder and CEO of Saie.

The campaign was launched as an answer to the June overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, making it difficult — and in some areas of the country, impossible — to get safe abortions. The beauty industry and SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collection, which is the largest multi-ethnic reproductive justice collective in the nation, are working to help women maintain bodily autonomy and get the healthcare they need.

During The Every Body Campaign, brands have turned their packaging green, which the campaign says is, "symbolic of hope, health, and life, the green shade is inspired by the green bandanas and smoke present throughout reproductive justice demonstrations."

Brands involved include Hatch, Keys Soulcare, Phlur, Saie, Josie Maran, Megababe, The Outset and many more. The celebrities behind these brands, as well as the ones who love them, have also gotten involved in sharing the message and goal behind the initiative, including Alicia Keys, the creator of Keys Soulcare.

"This campaign is important because collectively we are powerful!! I love how this brings together unique brands and voices across the beauty and wellness industries to bring awareness to the important work SisterSong is doing. Wellness is to truly care for the whole self — body, mind, and spirit — and every individual should have governance over their whole self. Let's keep uplifting and empowering each other!!" she shared of the initiative.

Scarlett Johansson, chairman and co-founder of The Outset shared a video through the brand's social media touting the good work the collective is doing. "Today the Outset joins more than 35 brands and founders who partnered on the beauty industry's largest effort to drive awareness around the issue of reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections," she shared. "We believe in conscious consumerism and are proud to participate in this effort that highlights and supports the basic human rights that are at stake."

Molly Sims also touted the campaign on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 26, commending Crowell for her hard work on pulling this all together. On her Lipstick on the Rim podcast Instagram page, Sims showed off a few of the products included in the campaign, writing, "Such a good selection 💄 for such a good cause."

During this initiative, 100 percent of the proceeds from these brands' sales will go toward SisterSong and their efforts to help women. Learn more about their work here and shop all your favorite brands' participating products.