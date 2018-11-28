Make way for new makeup!

PEOPLE and TODAY’s Beauty Awards 2018 are here, which means we’re revealing the most amazing (and affordable!) products to launch in drugstores this year.

Each of the winners, from a 10-pan Honest Beauty eyeshadow palette (curated by Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba‘s makeup artist Daniel Martin!) to the the volume-boosting L’Oréal Paris mascara, can be used to create an easy and effortless everyday makeup look. Even better: they’re all under $20.

Throughout this week, we’ll be unveiling even more best budget-friendly products. Just tune into TODAY on NBC at 10 a.m. all week to see PEOPLE’s beauty and style director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin join fourth-hour coanchors Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb announce (and demonstrate!) the winners on-air during the show’s fourth hour.

Tory Rust

Our top-notch finds are guaranteed to upgrade your routine. Check out our full list of makeup winners at our PEOPLE Shop!