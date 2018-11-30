Get your shopping lists ready!

PEOPLE and TODAY’s Beauty Awards 2018 are here, which means we’re revealing the very best, budget-friendly products to launch in drugstores this year. And today PEOPLE’s beauty and style director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin joined fourth-hour anchor Hoda Kotb and guest cohost Ellie Kemper to reveal a new crop of MVPs for face and body — from a mess-free makeup remover to a de-puffing eye cream — during the show’s fourth hour.

These formulas work so effectively, you might even be fooled into thinking they’re expensive, but luckily not a single one will break the bank!

Among our favorites: a retinol cream from RoC that combats wrinkles and an illuminating Jergens body lotion (it’s $11.99) that gives skin a subtle glow.

Tory Rust

Throughout this week, we unveiled a total of 33 products, including the best of the best in hair and makeup. Check out our full list of makeup winners at our PEOPLE shop!