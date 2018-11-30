Beauty Awards: The Best Skin and Body Products of 2018

placeholder
Kaitlyn Frey
November 30, 2018 10:49 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get your shopping lists ready!

PEOPLE and TODAY’s Beauty Awards 2018 are here, which means we’re revealing the very best, budget-friendly products to launch in drugstores this year. And today PEOPLE’s beauty and style director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin joined fourth-hour anchor Hoda Kotb and guest cohost Ellie Kemper to reveal a new crop of MVPs for face and body — from a mess-free makeup remover to a de-puffing eye cream — during the show’s fourth hour.

These formulas work so effectively, you might even be fooled into thinking they’re expensive, but luckily not a single one will break the bank!

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Among our favorites: a retinol cream from RoC that combats wrinkles and an illuminating Jergens body lotion (it’s $11.99) that gives skin a subtle glow.

Tory Rust

Throughout this week, we unveiled a total of 33 products, including the best of the best in hair and makeupCheck out our full list of makeup winners at our PEOPLE shop!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.