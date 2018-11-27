After months of putting over 450 newly-launched drugstore beauty products to the ultimate test, for the fourth year in a row, the PEOPLE and TODAY show team are revealing the 33 most amazing and insanely affordable finds in our 2018 Beauty Awards.

Tune into TODAY on NBC at 10 a.m. all week to see PEOPLE’s beauty and style director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin join fourth-hour coanchors Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to unveil (and demonstrate!) the very best budget-friendly body, hair, makeup, and skin care to hit shelves live.

Tory Rust

First up, the hair care that made waves. Seven shampoos and stylers rose about the rest to deliver awesome results.

The lineup includes a do-it-all styling balm from celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess’s namesake line (just $14 at Target!), Pantene’s detoxifying charcoal shampoo and a hair mask by Aussie that clocks in as out least expensive winner at a mere $1.49!

Get ready to replenish your beauty cabinet with all of our top-notch finds that are guaranteed to give your haircare routine a major upgrade. Check out our full list of hair winners at our PEOPLE Shop!