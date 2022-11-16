PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2022: The Best Skin and Body Products of the Year

People and Today staffers are back in the beauty aisle!

For our Beauty Awards, which launched in 2015 and are now in their 8th year, a team of 30 led by Andrea Lavinthal, People's Editorial Director — Style & Beauty — and Jill Martin, Today Lifestyle Contributor, tried 260 skin care, body care, hair care and makeup products that launched in drugstores in 2022 to determine what of the latest is destined for a spot among the greatest.

We lathered, slathered, layered, sprayed and more to find 60 — yes, 60 — budget-friendly finds that deliver and deserve a spot on your vanity.

When it came to body and skin care, that meant lotions had to smooth like no other and makeup removers had to erase all traces of foundation.

Below, the body washes, cleansing balms, sunscreens and scrubs that made our testers say: "I'll never use another version of this again!"

If you want to see the products in action, tune into Today on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of just why some of these nine body care and 19 skin care winners are so impressive.

BEST BODY CARE

Best Sunscreen: Alba Botanica While Wet Sunscreen Spray SPF 45

SPF gets a bad rep for feeling sticky, but testers said they actually looked forward to protecting themselves with this lightweight mist. Find it at target.com.

Best Body Balm: Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick

"So convenient" and "worked like a charm" were just two of the compliments this portable avocado oil and shea butter hydrator received. Find it at cvs.com and amazon.com.

Best Antiperspirant: Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant

After trying this on an eight-hour flight, one tester emerged feeling fresh. "It. Definitely.Works," they reported. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Body Wash for Dry Skin: Dove Moisture Boost Body Cleanser

This serum-infused formula has the creamy consistency of a lotion to gently cleanse and nourish even the driest skin. Find it at walmart.com and amazon.com.

Best Body Lotion: Gold Bond Body Bright Daily Body & Face Lotion

This brightening vitamin C-spiked winner has a fresh citrus scent and left testers' skin feeling "noticeably smoother." Find it at walmart.com and amazon.com.

Best Body Butter: Jergens Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend

When it comes to this moisturizer, a little goes a long way. But it's hard not to use a lot, because it smells amazing. Find it at walmart.com.

Best Body Wash Collection: Olay Fearless Artist Series Body Wash

All three variations have a luxe lather, and the bottles — designed by artist AveryWilliamson — look nice in your shower. Find it at walmart.com.

Best Body Scrub: Soap & Glory Perfect Zen Body Scrub

One enthusiastic tester summed this up perfectly: "Some are too abrasive, and others are too smooth, but this one was just right!" Find it at walgreens.com and amazon.com.

Best Body Lotion for Sensitive Skin: Vaseline Intensive Care Sensitive Skin Relief

"I'd buy it for twice the price," said one pleased tester of this soothing fragrance-free lotion. Find it at walmart.com.

BEST SKIN CARE

Best Face Mask: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Soothing Sleeping Mask

The second our tester opened this jar, "I felt like I was in a spa." Noticeably plumper skin in the morning was another major plus. Find it at riteaid.com and amazon.com.

Best Brightening Treatment: Bioderma Pigmentbio C-Concentrate

"I'm all in on this," said a tester of the effective vitamin C solution, which reduces the look of dark spots and improves texture. Find it at walgreens.com and amazon.com.

Best Exfoliator: Bliss Pro Liquid Exfoliant

"Put it on, go about your business, then rinse it off. Your face will feel as soft as a baby's bottom!" exclaimed one tester of this liquid, which uses acids to resurface skin. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Cleansing Balm: CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm

It earned our testers' praise for breaking down the most stubborn makeup — even waterproof mascara — with ease. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Cleanser for Sensitive Skin: Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser

Our most sensitive skin testers give this find, which turns from a cream to a rich foam, their seal of approval. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream

With hyaluronic acid and cactus water, this stuff drenches skin with hydration, yet it feels like almost nothing on your face. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Cleanser for Oily Skin: Differin Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Cleanser

Breakout-prone testers were sold on this formula, which thoroughly cleans skin without stripping it. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Lip Balm: Eos the Hero Lip Repair

Testers say they will be swiping on this formula for months to come." A lot of lip balms don't quench my dry lips. This one does." Find it at walgreens.com and amazon.com.

Best Face Sunscreen: Eucerin Sun Age Defense

This moisturizing broad-spectrum SPF 50 protects skin while keeping it healthy with antioxidants. Plus it doesn't leave a white cast. Find it at cvs.com and amazon.com.

Best Makeup Remover: Garnier MicellarCleansing Water

One tester said she'll use this "forever" after seeing how well it removed makeup while simultaneously hydrating skin. Find it at target.com.

Best Acne Patches: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Face

"The gunk was gone!" boasted one tester of using these hydrocolloid patches, which suck out excess oil and impurities. "When I peeled it off, it was instantly gratifying." Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Night Cream: L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Cream

Testers felt pampered by this "velvety" floral scented cream and were equally pleased with the skin-smoothing results. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Makeup Remover Wipes: Neutrogena Compostable Cleansing Towelettes

Need another reason to love the gold standard of face wipes? They're now biodegradable. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Serum: Neutrogena Hydro Boost+ 10% Niacinamide Serum

This product stood out for noticeably brightening skin, thanks to its star ingredient, niacinamide. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Eye Cream: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Eye Cream

Testers said this retinol and peptide cream was the only one that produced visible results: "This brightened my eye area. Keeping it." Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Cleanser for Dry Skin: Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide24 Revitalizing Facial Cleaner

This cleanser is so moisturizing that one tester said her face still felt hydrated the day after she used it. Find it at target.com.

Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Rael Miracle Clear Barrier Cream

One tester called this cream a "gift" for repairing her skin without feeling too thick or heavy to use during the day. Find it at walmart.com and amazon.com.

Best Retinol Cream: RoC Derm Correxion Contour Cream

Many products claim to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. This winner — which uses derm favorite retinol — actually delivers. Find it at target.com and amazon.com.

Best Toner: Thayers Natural Remedies Hydrating Milky Toner

Toners have made a comeback, and this alcohol-free one, which restores hydration, had our testers collectively "obsessed." Find it at target.com.