PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2021: 50 Best Drugstore Products of the Year
PEOPLE and TODAY have done it again! For the seventh year in a row, we've teamed up to bring you our ultimate list of drugstore favorites.
Led by PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin, our team of staffers tried more than 300 drugstore beauty products to find the best new affordable finds in the body, hair, makeup, and skincare aisles. And finally, after months of swatching, swiping and spraying, we narrowed the list down to 50 must-haves of 2021.
During Wednesday's episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will unveil 15 skin products and nine body products that will keep you looking gorgeous from head toe, including a vitamin C-infused exfoliator, an avocado face wash and a lotion one tester swore made her legs looks firmer.
Then on Thursday, the dynamic talk show duo will reveal our picks for hair and makeup. Among them: a soothing scalp scrub and a mascara that went viral on TikTok.
These 50 editor-approved (and budget-friendly!) finds can be purchased at your local drugstore or online via the links below.
Ready, set, shop!