PEOPLE's Beauty Awards 2021: 50 Best Drugstore Products of the Year

PEOPLE and TODAY staffers tried more than 300 makeup, body, hair and skin-care launches to find the latest and greatest drugstore essentials. The result: our 7th annual list of affordable and effective beauty buys. Happy shopping!
By PEOPLE style
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

PEOPLE and TODAY have done it again! For the seventh year in a row, we've teamed up to bring you our ultimate list of drugstore favorites.

Led by PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin, our team of staffers tried more than 300 drugstore beauty products to find the best new affordable finds in the body, hair, makeup, and skincare aisles. And finally, after months of swatching, swiping and spraying, we narrowed the list down to 50 must-haves of 2021.

During Wednesday's episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will unveil 15 skin products and nine body products that will keep you looking gorgeous from head toe, including a vitamin C-infused exfoliator, an avocado face wash and a lotion one tester swore made her legs looks firmer.

Then on Thursday, the dynamic talk show duo will reveal our picks for hair and makeup. Among them: a soothing scalp scrub and a mascara that went viral on TikTok.

These 50 editor-approved (and budget-friendly!) finds can be purchased at your local drugstore or online via the links below.

Ready, set, shop!

Best Skin Products

  • BEST EXFOLIATOR
    Winky Lux Orange You Bright Gentle Vitamin C Exfoliator

    This granular scrub smells like freshly squeezed OJ and contains three forms of vitamin C to brighten your complexion.

    $28.00
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST DAY MOISTURIZER WITH SPF
    Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 35

    "Fantastic!" proclaimed one tester of this formula, which
    delivers a major dose of hydration along
    with broad spectrum sun protection.

    $18.29
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST RETINOL SERUM
    Bliss Youth Got This Serum

    All of the benefits of retinol (smoother texture, more even skin tone, less acne) without any of the redness or irritation.

    $27.00
    shop it
    blissworld.com
  • BEST NIGHT SERUM
    RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules

    Each of these biodegradable capsules dispenses the perfect amount of hyaluronic acid to help you start the day with plumper skin.

    $30.49
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST SUNLESS TANNER FOR FACE
    SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop

    Testers loved that they could customize their tans by adding a little— or a lot—of this serum to their regular moisturizer.

    $21.99
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST CLEANSER FOR ALL SKIN TYPES
    Thayers Radiance Boosting Facial Cleanser

    A formula that works  wonders on every skin type sounds too good to be true, but testers loved this rose-scented one whether theirs was dry, oily or somewhere in between.

    $10.29
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST NIGHT CREAM
    No7 Pure Retinol Night Cream

    "I woke up to smoother skin," said a tester of this retinol formula, which has a velvety texture that's so luxe, it feels like it should cost three times more than it does.

    $34.99
    shop it
    walgreens.com
  • BEST CLEANSER FOR OILY SKIN
    CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser

    Testers called this their "holy grail" cleanser because it's powerful enough to keep pimples at bay, without drying out skin.

    $16.99
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST LIGHTWEIGHT MOISTURIZER
    e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Hydro-Gel Daily Moisturizer

    "It's like a drink of water for your skin," said one tester of this lightweight gel, which is packed with ceramides to help lock in moisture.

    $12.00
    shop it
    elfcosmetics.com
  • BEST EYE CREAM FOR PUFFINESS
    L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum
    $29.99
    shop it
    lorealparisusa.com
  • BEST EYE CREAM FOR UNDEREYE CIRCLES
    Olay Eyes Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Eye Cream
    $28.99
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST EYE CREAM FOR FIRMING
    Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream
    $20.30
    shop it
    amazon.com
  • BEST FACE MASK
    Lumene Nordic-C Valo Fresh Glow Brightening Gel Mask

    In just five minutes, this citrus-scented gel gives skin a gorgeous glow thanks to a blend of exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid and vitamin-C-rich wild arctic cloudberry.

    $24.99
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST CLEANSER FOR DRY SKIN
    Yes to Avocado Cream Cleanser

    This ultra-gentle face wash has avocado oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, to nourish skin.

    $8.99
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST VITAMIN C SERUM
    Soap & Glory Glow With It 10% Vitamin C Serum

    "It's everything you want in a serum," said one tester of this potent antioxidant formula, which gives skin a healthy glow and layers well under moisturizer.

    $14.99
    shop it
    target.com

Best Body Products

  • BEST DEODORANT
    Ivory Gentle Deodorant With a Hint of Lavender

    "I smelled glorious even after a workout," reported one tester of this lavender-scented, aluminum-free find.

    $4.97
    shop it
    walmart.com
  • BEST BODY WASH
    Odele Moisturizing Body Wash

    This cruelty-free gel checks every box: It lathers well, smells amazing, and the 16-oz. bottle is an awesome value for the price.

    $10.99
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST BODY SCRUB
    Hero Cosmetics Brave Body Deep Scrub

    Gritty in a good way and with a scent one tester described as "spa- like," this sugar- based exfoliator softens even the roughest spots.

    $14.99
    shop it
    herocosmetics.us
  • BEST BODY LOTION
    Olay Firming Body Lotion With Collagen

    Testers reported that this lotion has the "perfect consistency" and leaves skin "more supple." One even swore it made her legs appear firmer.

    $9.99
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST BODY OIL
    Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Natural

    The iconic oil now comes in a fragrance- and preservative-free version that makes skin feel just as silky as the original.

    $24.89
    shop it
    walgreens.com
  • BEST SUNLESS TANNER FOR BODY
    Bondi Sands Pure Gradual Tanning Lotion

    "It's beginner-friendly," said one self-tanning newbie of this "easy-to- apply" gradual lotion, which gives you just the right shade of bronze.

    $22.00
    shop it
    bondisands.com
  • BEST SHAVE GEL
    Skintimate Bloom Shave Gel

    "It makes shaving your legs feel like a treat!" said one tester of this gel, which turns into a mound of floral-scented foam. And even with its budget price, "a little goes a long way."

    $3.89
    shop it
    target.com
  • BEST BODY BUTTER
    Nature's Beauty Detox Body Butter

    You only need a bit of this rich cream—which has sunflower seed

    oil, shea butter and glycerin—to reap all its moisturizing benefits. "I'll be using it year- round," said one tester.

    $8.99
    shop it
    walgreens.com
  • BEST HAND CREAM
    Dove Body Love Sensitive Care Hand Cream

    This formula tackles dry, papery hands and also absorbs in seconds. "I could get right back to typing on my computer," one tester said.

    $4.48
    shop it
    walmart.com
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com