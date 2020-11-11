PEOPLE’s Beauty Awards 2020: The Best Drugstore Products of All Time

Led by PEOPLE style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and Today contributor Jill Martin, over 30 staffers tested hundreds of shampoos, lotions, lipsticks and more to create this list of ultimate winners
By PEOPLE style
Updated November 12, 2020 01:43 PM
For a sixth year, PEOPLE and TODAY have banded together to bring you our ultimate list of drugstore must-haves. Unlike previous years, when the spotlight was on the best new buys in our favorite aisles – this year with convenience and value paramount – we’re honoring the top products of all time. 

Led by PEOPLE style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and Today contributor Jill Martin, more than 30 testers slathered, swiped and sudsed up hundreds of tried and true body, hair, makeup and skin care to declare the best of the best.

These 50 (!) budget friendly finds flatten lines, hydrate like crazy and smell absolutely amazing.

On Thursday, during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, we showcased 18 makeup essentials. These affordable items include a bronzer created for women of color, and a gel polish that our testers reported stayed chip-free for two weeks.

On Wednesday we unveiled the 10 hair products you need pronto: from a $4 mask that transforms damaged strands, to a no-fuss, no-crunch texturizing spray that makes enviable beachy waves. With each item priced at $10 or less, you can see how awesome they are for yourself without breaking the bank.

Even if your drugstore runs are more “grab-and-go” than “peruse at your leisure” you won’t regret making a detour for these formulas. Even better, you can also purchase them all, below.

Ready, set, shop!

Best Hair Products

  • Best Treatment for Dry Hair
    Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots
    $4.99
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Best Dry Shampoo
    Batiste Dry Shampoo in Original
    $6.48
    SHOP IT
    walmart.com
  • Best Treatment for Damaged Hair
    Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Masque
    $3.99
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Best Texturizing Spray
    Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray
    $4.74
    SHOP IT
    walmart.com
  • Best Smoothing Cream
    John Frieda Hair Care Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème
    $9.99
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Best Shampoo + Conditioner for Textured Hair
    Royal Oils by Head &amp; Shoulders System
    $9.79 each
    SHOP IT
    cvs.com
  • Best Leave-In
    Creme of Nature Pure Honey Knot Away Leave-In Detangler
    $7.49
    SHOP IT
    cvs.com
  • Best Moisturizing Shampoo + Conditioner
    OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco System
    $5.74 each
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • Best Volumizing Shampoo + Conditioner
    Suave Professionals Rose Oil Infusion System
    $4.98 each
    SHOP IT
    walmart.com
  • Best Hairspray
    TRESemmé Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Spray
    $6.99
    SHOP IT
    target.com

Best Makeup Products

  • Best Eye Shadow
    Maybelline New York Nudes of New York Palette
    $14.69
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Best Eyebrow Pencil
    NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
    $10.99
    SHOP IT
    cvs.com
  • Best Pink Nail Polish
    Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers
    $9.00
    SHOP IT
    walgreens.com
  • Best Red Nail Polish
    OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red
    $8.69
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • Best Gel Polish
    Sally Hansen Miracle Gel
    $6.82
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • Best Liquid Lipstick
    New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
    $10.49
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Best Highlighter
    Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder
    $5.79
    SHOP IT
    cvs.com
  • Best Eyeliner
    NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner
    $8.99
    SHOP IT
    cvs.com
  • Best Lipstick
    Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
    $4.97
    SHOP IT
    walmart.com
  • Best Bronzer
    Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
    $9.19
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • Best Bronzer for People of Color
    Iman Cosmetics Afterglow Sheer Finishing Bronzing Powder
    $16
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • Best Mascara for Volume
    CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
    $6.17
    SHOP IT
    amazon.com
  • Best Mascara for Length
    Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
    $16.99
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Best Mascara for Major Drama
    L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
    $11.04
    SHOP IT
    walmart.com
  • Best Blush
    Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush
    $10.29
    SHOP IT
    cvs.com
  • Best Concealer
    e.l.f Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer
    $5.99
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Best Foundation
    L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation
    $25.42
    SHOP IT
    walmart.com
  • Best Multitasker
    Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect Foundation
    $9.99
    SHOP IT
    walmart.com
