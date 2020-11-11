For a sixth year, PEOPLE and TODAY have banded together to bring you our ultimate list of drugstore must-haves. Unlike previous years, when the spotlight was on the best new buys in our favorite aisles – this year with convenience and value paramount – we’re honoring the top products of all time.
Led by PEOPLE style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and Today contributor Jill Martin, more than 30 testers slathered, swiped and sudsed up hundreds of tried and true body, hair, makeup and skin care to declare the best of the best.
These 50 (!) budget friendly finds flatten lines, hydrate like crazy and smell absolutely amazing.
On Thursday, during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, we showcased 18 makeup essentials. These affordable items include a bronzer created for women of color, and a gel polish that our testers reported stayed chip-free for two weeks.
On Wednesday we unveiled the 10 hair products you need pronto: from a $4 mask that transforms damaged strands, to a no-fuss, no-crunch texturizing spray that makes enviable beachy waves. With each item priced at $10 or less, you can see how awesome they are for yourself without breaking the bank.
Even if your drugstore runs are more “grab-and-go” than “peruse at your leisure” you won’t regret making a detour for these formulas. Even better, you can also purchase them all, below.
Ready, set, shop!