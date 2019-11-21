PEOPLE Beauty Awards: The Best Skin Products of 2019

Shop the 19 face products that won a PEOPLE and TODAY Beauty Awards this year

By Alex Warner
November 21, 2019 11:10 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your skincare shelf is in need of a refresh, get excited — the 5th annual PEOPLE and TODAY Beauty Awards 2019 are here with a slew of affordable products that you will want to stock up on ASAP. 

For the past few months, our editors tested over 600 new drugstore beauty products to hand-pick 50 winners across makeup, face, body and hair that they now cannot live without.

On Thursday PEOPLE’s style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager unveil this year’s top drugstore skincare finds. From face cleansers to lip scrubs to serums, there’s something for everyone among these budget-friendly finds that are all available at your local drugstores (and some are even on Amazon!). 

Read on for the 19 most game-changing skincare products of 2019:  

Best Toner: Bioderma Sébium Lotion

This watermelon-scented liquid doesn’t just rebalance skin’s pH and regulate oil production, but it also tightens pores and refines texture.

Buy It! Bioderma Sébium Lotion, $16.90; amazon.com 

Best Cleanser for Dry Skin: AHC Aqualuronic Cleanser

Formulated with three types of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which help prevent moisture loss, this gentle foaming cleanser hydrates deep while thoroughly removing dirt and other impurities. 

Buy It! AHC Aqualuronic Cleanser, $19.99; target.com or $19.14; amazon.com

Best Brightening Serum: CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

A hefty dose of vitamin C brightens up skin, while a slew of hydrating ingredients add to the glow factor.

Buy It! CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum, $19.97; walmart.com or amazon.com

Best Hydrating Serum: L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Packed with powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid, this lightweight serum leaves skin feeling super-supple.

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $23.94; walmart.com or $21.09; amazon.com

Best Cleanser for Sensitive Skin: Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Gentle Foaming Cleanser

This rose flower water and colloidal gold-infused formula soothes and softens while cleansing. Plus, it’s free of dyes and parabens, so it won’t irritate the skin. 

Buy It! Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Gentle Foaming Cleanser, $10.99; target.com or amazon.com

Best Cleanser for Oily Skin: Mediheal Intensive Pore Clean Cleansing Foam

The charcoal in this cream-to-foam face wash acts like a magnet to lift dirt and excess oil that’s deep within pores. You’re left with a refreshed complexion and satin-matte finish. 

Buy It! Mediheal Intensive Pore Clean Cleansing Foam, $8.99; walgreens.com or amazon.com

 

 

 

Best Makeup-Priming Moisturizer: Garnier SkinActive Glow Boost Illuminating Moisturizer

Infused with radiance-boosting pigment pearls, it delivers a universally-flattering, sheer tint for a lit-from-within glow that looks gorgeous either worn alone or under makeup.

Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Glow Boost Illuminating Moisturizer, $8; walmart.com or $11.99; walgreens.com

Best Eye Cream for Dry Skin: Vichy Mineral 89 Eyes

Apply a dab of this gel-cream with your ring finger in the morning and at night to reap all of its hydrating benefits.

Buy It! Vichy Mineral 89 Eyes, $29.50; walgreens.com or $24; amazon.com

Best Eye Cream for Puffiness: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Eye Gel

Each bottle of this nourishing honey formula comes with a cooling metal rollerball wand to make massaging in the formula a spa-like experience.

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Eye Gel, $13.94; target.com or amazon.com

Best Eye Cream for Fine Lines: Olay Eyes Retinol24 Night Eye Cream

This nighttime treatment’s star ingredient is retinol to improve the delicate skin’s texture over time.

Buy It! Olay Eyes Retinol24 Night Eye Cream, $28.94; walmart.com

Best Night Moisturizer: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Night Facial Moisturizer

This night cream feels luxurious to the touch and restores skin’s natural moisture barrier while you catch your zzz’s. Plus, thanks to the brand’s hero Thermal Spring water, it soothes even the most sensitive skin. 

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Night Facial Moisturizer, $29.99; cvs.com or target.com or amazon.com

Best Moisturizer with SPF: Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 40

The light-as-air formula offers a breathable feel — all while packing in a serious dose of hydration and SPF.  

Buy It! Olay Regenerist Whip SPF40, $29.94; target.com or $28.94; amazon.com

Best Eco-Friendly Moisturizer: Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream

Praised for being lightweight, this jelly-like formula was also revered for its clean ingredients and recyclable packaging.

Buy It! Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream, $14.99; target.com

 

Best Face Mask: Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Mask

The winner is exactly what it sounds like — a refreshing, peppermint-spiked treatment with a whipped texture that looks (and smells!) like mint chip ice cream but actually replenishes skin with rich nutrients.

Buy It! Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Mask, $12.99; target.com or amazon.com

Best Face Wipes: Olay Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes

These soap and fragrance-free wipes won’t burn or irritate sensitive skin as they gently remove makeup without a trace of residue.

Buy It! Olay Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes, $6.99; target.com or amazon.com

Best Lip Balm: Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick

Aquaphor is known for its holy grail ointments, and now its lip treatment comes in a convenient stick to instantly relieve chapped pouts on-the-go.

Buy It! Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick, $3.97; walmart.com or $7.94 for a pack of 2; amazon.com

Best Face Oil: Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil

If you’re looking boost smoothness, try this retinol ol. Gently press it before bed so you can reap the benefits of its unique blend of ceramides, peptides and retinol.

Buy It! Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil, $24; target.com

Best Travel Moisturizer: Burt’s Bees Hydrating Facial Stick

Simply glide this balm-like stick onto dry spots to harness the power of aloe water for an instant boost of hydration.

Buy It! Burt’s Bees Hydrating Facial Stick, $12.99; walgreens.com or amazon.com

Best Lip Treatment: Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lip Scrub

This sweet-smelling (and tasting!) scrub has ultra-fine sugar, which helps buff away dead skin to keep your lips as smooth as butter. It also contains Vitamin E to keep them soft.

Buy It! Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lip Scrub, $4.29; walgreens.com

 

 

 

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.