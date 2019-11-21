PEOPLE Beauty Awards: The Best Skin Products of 2019

Shop the 19 face products that won a PEOPLE and TODAY Beauty Awards this year
If your skincare shelf is in need of a refresh, get excited — the 5th annual PEOPLE and TODAY Beauty Awards 2019 are here with a slew of affordable products that you will want to stock up on ASAP.
For the past few months, our editors tested over 600 new drugstore beauty products to hand-pick 50 winners across makeup, face, body and hair that they now cannot live without.
On Thursday PEOPLE’s style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager unveil this year’s top drugstore skincare finds. From face cleansers to lip scrubs to serums, there’s something for everyone among these budget-friendly finds that are all available at your local drugstores (and some are even on Amazon!).
Read on for the 19 most game-changing skincare products of 2019:
- Best Cleanser for Dry Skin: AHC Aqualuronic Cleanser
- Best Cleanser for Sensitive Skin: Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Gentle Foaming Cleanser
- Best Cleanser for Oily Skin: Mediheal Intensive Pore Clean Cleansing Foam
- Best Toner: Bioderma Sébium Lotion
- Best Hydrating Serum: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
- Best Brightening Serum: CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum
- Best Eye Cream for Dry Skin: Vichy Mineral 89 Eyes
- Best Eye Cream for Fine Lines: Olay Eyes Retinol24 Night Eye Cream
- Best Eye Cream for Puffiness: L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Eye Gel
- Best Eco-Friendly Moisturizer: Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream
- Best Moisturizer with SPF: Olay Regenerist Whip SPF40
- Best Makeup-Priming Moisturizer: Garnier SkinActive Glow Boost Illuminating Moisturizer
- Best Night Moisturizer: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Night Facial Moisturizer
- Best Face Oil: Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil
- Best Lip Balm: Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick
- Best Lip Treatment: Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lip Scrub
- Best Face Mask: Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Mask
- Best Face Wipes: Olay Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes
- Best Travel Moisturizer: Burt's Bees Hydrating Facial Stick
This watermelon-scented liquid doesn’t just rebalance skin’s pH and regulate oil production, but it also tightens pores and refines texture.
Buy It! Bioderma Sébium Lotion, $16.90; amazon.com
Formulated with three types of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which help prevent moisture loss, this gentle foaming cleanser hydrates deep while thoroughly removing dirt and other impurities.
Buy It! AHC Aqualuronic Cleanser, $19.99; target.com or $19.14; amazon.com
A hefty dose of vitamin C brightens up skin, while a slew of hydrating ingredients add to the glow factor.