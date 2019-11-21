PEOPLE Beauty Awards: The Best Skin Products of 2019

Image zoom

If your skincare shelf is in need of a refresh, get excited — the 5th annual PEOPLE and TODAY Beauty Awards 2019 are here with a slew of affordable products that you will want to stock up on ASAP.

For the past few months, our editors tested over 600 new drugstore beauty products to hand-pick 50 winners across makeup, face, body and hair that they now cannot live without.

On Thursday PEOPLE’s style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager unveil this year’s top drugstore skincare finds. From face cleansers to lip scrubs to serums, there’s something for everyone among these budget-friendly finds that are all available at your local drugstores (and some are even on Amazon!).

Read on for the 19 most game-changing skincare products of 2019:

Best Toner: Bioderma Sébium Lotion

This watermelon-scented liquid doesn’t just rebalance skin’s pH and regulate oil production, but it also tightens pores and refines texture.

Buy It! Bioderma Sébium Lotion, $16.90; amazon.com

Best Cleanser for Dry Skin: AHC Aqualuronic Cleanser

Formulated with three types of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which help prevent moisture loss, this gentle foaming cleanser hydrates deep while thoroughly removing dirt and other impurities.

Buy It! AHC Aqualuronic Cleanser, $19.99; target.com or $19.14; amazon.com

Best Brightening Serum: CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

A hefty dose of vitamin C brightens up skin, while a slew of hydrating ingredients add to the glow factor.