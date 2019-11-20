PEOPLE Beauty Awards: Best Makeup Products of 2019

Shop the best budget-friendly makeup products starting at just $4
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And we’re not just talking about the holidays — we’re talking about the official kickoff of the 5th Annual PEOPLE and TODAY Beauty Awards! To compile the 50 best beauty products of 2019, our dedicated testers tried over 600 of this year’s drugstore makeup and hair, skin and body launches to introduce a new crop of must-haves for your routine, all at budget-friendly prices.
On Wednesday, PEOPLE style & beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin will breakdown some of the 13 top makeup products of 2019 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
The best part? Everything is $15 or less, meaning you can update your makeup bag without breaking the bank. So whether you’re heading to your local drugstore, or shopping online, you’re going to want to add these editor-approved products to your routine ASAP. Read on to see our favorite makeup products of the year.
- Best Primer: Physician Formula’s Softlight Blurring Primer
- Best Concealer: CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer
- Best Foundation: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation
- Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Snapscara
- Best Eyeliner: Milani Stay Put Eyeliner
- Best Eyeshadow: CoverGirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow
- Best Blush: Revlon PhotoReady Cheek Flushing Tint
- Best Bronzer: Flower HeatWave Luminous Bronzer
- Best Highlighter: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Illuminator
- Best Matte Lipcolor: Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon
- Best Lip Gloss: L’Oréal Paris Summer Belle Collection Glowing Lip Gloss
- Best Tinted Balm: Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
- Best Nail Treatment: Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Vitamin Strength Serum
Best Foundation: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation
This lightweight base provides long-lasting coverage without the cakey feel. Plus, since it’s formulated with SPF 25, you’ll get sun protection too.
Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); walgreens.com or amazon.com
Best Matte Lipcolor: Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon
Talk about low maintenance! This long-lasting lipstick is lightweight but provides a saturated finish that lasts for up to eight hours — no touchups needed.
Buy It! Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon, $7.49; walmart.com or amazon.com
Best Primer: Physician Formula’s Softlight Blurring Primer
With an antioxidant-rich blend of vitamins A and E, and oil-absorbing kaolin clay, this skin-smoothing primer reduces the appearance of fine lines and pores while delivering a velvety, airbrushed finish.
Buy It! Physician Formula’s Softlight Blurring Primer, $5.18; walmart.com
Best Lip Gloss: L’Oréal Paris Summer Belle Collection Glowing Lip Gloss
If you love to drench your lips with color and shine, you’ll adore this lustrous (non-sticky!) gloss. Available in four shades, this cherry-scented formula leaves your lips feeling smooth and looking gorgeous.
Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Summer Bell Collection Glowing Lip Gloss, $9.99; walmart.com
Best Eyeliner: Milani Stay Put Eyeliner
Thanks to its supersaturated pigments, this kohl liner is transfer-resistant, sweat-proof and waterproof. Either blend it out for a smoky look or just let quickly set for all-day wear.
Buy It! Milani Stay Put Eyeliner, $4.66 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com or walmart.com
Best Nail Treatment: Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Vitamin Strength Serum
Formulated with vitamins A, C and E, this fast-absorbing, non-sticky serum for your nails and cuticles helps prevent breakage.
Buy It! Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Vitamin Strength Serum, $3.59; amazon.com or walmart.com
Best Tinted Balm: Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
Available in seven semi-sheer shades, this balm nourishes lips with a hydrating blend avocado oil, acai, and pomegranate extracts. It’s also vegan and free of any parabens and synthetic fragrances.
Buy It! Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $8.99; walgreens.com or amazon.com
Best Eyeshadow: CoverGirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow
Glitters might intimidate some, but this sparkly shadow make glitzy looks easy. Just swipe the wand over your lids, and go!
Buy It! CoverGirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow, $9.98; amazon.com or walgreens.com
Best Blush: Revlon PhotoReady Cheek Flushing Tint
This easy-to-blend liquid helps achieve a dewy flush. Just tap it in using your fingers for the most natural finish.
Buy It! Revlon PhotoReady Cheek Flushing Tint, $8.97; walmart.com
Best Concealer: CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer
All you need to kickstart your day is a latte and this full-coverage concealer, which is available in 30 inclusive shades, to make it look like you got a full night’s rest.
Buy It! CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer, $7.94; amazon.com or walgreens.com
Best Bronzer: Flower HeatWave Luminous Bronzer
Swirl a brush in the pressed marbleized powder and blend for a sunkissed glow that makes it look like you just got back from a tropical getaway (no plane ticket necessary!)
Buy It! Flower HeatWave Luminous Bronzer, $9.98; walmart.com
Best Highlighter: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Illuminator
Besides the illuminating pigments in this highlighting stick, this one is made with hyaluronic acid, which gives skin a hydrated and supple feel, too.
Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Illuminator, $16.99; walmart.com
Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Snapscara
Specially formulated for easy application and removal, Maybelline New York’s first wax-free mascara delivers voluminous, clump-free lashes and can be removed with just warm water — nothing else!
Buy It! Maybelline New York Snapscara, $5.99 (orig. $7.79); walgreens.com or amazon.com