Beauty Awards: The Best Hair Products of 2019

Image zoom

Get ready to go shopping!

After months of swatching, spritzing and spraying, PEOPLE and TODAY are unveiling the greatest of the latest drugstore beauty launches in the fifth annual Beauty Awards. Led by PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin — our team of editors tested more than 600 drugstore beauty products to find the best new affordable finds in the body, hair, makeup, and skincare aisles, which they reveal on Friday during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

With 50 budget-friendly winners across all categories, 11 of the top prizes have been awarded to game changing hair innovations, from a hairspray powered by air to a styler that speeds up blow dry time. The best part: these editor-approved winners can be shopped at your local drugstore (and some are at Amazon.com!) for less than $20 each — meaning you can achieve a salon-worthy look without the price tag.

Ready to give your hair a major upgrade? Read on shop all the winning products below.

Image zoom

Best Deep-Cleaning Shampoo and Conditioner: Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Shampoo and Conditioner

Image zoom

This purifying duo is like a reset button for your hair. Not only does it get get strands squeaky-clean, the protein-packed formula improves overall hair health.

Buy It! Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Shampoo, $11.99; target.com and Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Conditioner, $16.99; target.com

Best Round Brush: Goody Heat 101 Body and Volume

Image zoom

Giving yourself an at-home blowout has never been easier thanks to this handy tool. The ceramic barrel speeds up the drying time while the boar bristles deliver a shiny finish.

Buy It! Goody Heat 101 Body and Volume, $8.84; walmart.com

Best Scalp Scrub: Kristin Ess Hair Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

Image zoom

Scalp exfoliators are all over the beauty aisle now, but this stands out among the crowd for its ability to gently remove dirt and impurities. Point the precise nozzle directly at your roots to dispense the treatment.

Buy It! Kristin Ess Hair Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, $14; target.com

Best Texturizer: Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray

Image zoom

A quick spritz of this non-sticky, volume-boosting spray gives flat hair the extra bit of lift it needs.

Buy It! Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray, $19.99; target.com

Best Treatment: Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots

Image zoom

These repairing ampoules, which first launched in Brazil, have finally made their way over to the states. Each dose revives damaged, brittle hair from root-to-tip in 60 seconds, so you’ll instantly notice softness.

Buy It! Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots, $4.97; amazon.com

Image zoom

Best Hairspray: Love Beauty and Planet Medium Hold & Volume Hair Spray

Image zoom

This innovative spray has the fine mist of an aerosol, but it’s powered by air. Bonus: it’s free of alcohol and parabens, too.

Buy It! Love Beauty and Planet Medium Hold & Volume Hair Spray, $6.94; walmart.com

Best Curl Definer: Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray

Image zoom Suave

Designed with the help of 5,000 women born with beautiful coils and curls, this detangler is proven to enhance the hair’s natural texture and ward off frizz.

Buy It! Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray, $4.99; walmart.com

Best Detangling Brush: The Knot Dr. Pro for Conair

Image zoom Conair

This tool is a true triple threat: it can be used on wet or dry hair and while blow drying.

Buy It! The Knot Dr. Pro for Conair, $14.99; amazon.com

Best Dry Shampoo: Aveeno Hair Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Dry Shampoo

Image zoom

No time to wash and style? No problem. Spritz this invisible, residue-free dry shampoo at the root and massage in to revive yesterday’s look.

Buy It! Aveeno Hair Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Dry Shampoo, $7.59; amazon.com

Best Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner: Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner

Image zoom

Infused with honey and vitamin B, this sulfate-free set is gentle enough to use every day. It’s also made with naturally derived botanicals that are endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Buy It! Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $13.99; amazon.com

Best Pre-Shampoo Treatment: Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler

Image zoom

Cut down your styling sessions to half the time! Just mix an equal amount of this styler with your shampoo, then rinse and condition. Blow dry as normal — and prepare to see some unbelievable shine.

Buy It! Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler, $4.94; amazon.com