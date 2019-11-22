Beauty Awards: The Best Hair Products of 2019

After months of testing hundreds of products, PEOPLE and TODAY are announcing the best drugstore hair launches of the year
Get ready to go shopping!
After months of swatching, spritzing and spraying, PEOPLE and TODAY are unveiling the greatest of the latest drugstore beauty launches in the fifth annual Beauty Awards. Led by PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin — our team of editors tested more than 600 drugstore beauty products to find the best new affordable finds in the body, hair, makeup, and skincare aisles, which they reveal on Friday during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
With 50 budget-friendly winners across all categories, 11 of the top prizes have been awarded to game changing hair innovations, from a hairspray powered by air to a styler that speeds up blow dry time. The best part: these editor-approved winners can be shopped at your local drugstore (and some are at Amazon.com!) for less than $20 each — meaning you can achieve a salon-worthy look without the price tag.
Ready to give your hair a major upgrade? Read on shop all the winning products below.
- Best Scalp Scrub: Kristin Ess Hair Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
- Best Everyday Shampoo and Conditioner: Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner
- Best Deep-Cleaning Shampoo and Conditioner: Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Shampoo and Conditioner
- Best Treatment: Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots
- Best Overall Styler: Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler
- Best Curl Definer: Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray
- Best Texturizing Spray: Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray
- Best Hairspray: Love Beauty and Planet Medium Hold & Volume Hairspray
- Best Dry Shampoo: Aveeno Hair Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Dry Shampoo
- Best Round Brush: Goody Heat 101 Body and Volume
- Best Flat Brush: The Knot Dr. Pro for Conair
This purifying duo is like a reset button for your hair. Not only does it get get strands squeaky-clean, the protein-packed formula improves overall hair health.
Buy It! Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Shampoo, $11.99; target.com and Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Conditioner, $16.99; target.com
Best Round Brush: Goody Heat 101 Body and Volume
Giving yourself an at-home blowout has never been easier thanks to this handy tool. The ceramic barrel speeds up the drying time while the boar bristles deliver a shiny finish.
Buy It! Goody Heat 101 Body and Volume, $8.84; walmart.com
Best Scalp Scrub: Kristin Ess Hair Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
Scalp exfoliators are all over the beauty aisle now, but this stands out among the crowd for its ability to gently remove dirt and impurities. Point the precise nozzle directly at your roots to dispense the treatment.
Buy It! Kristin Ess Hair Instant Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, $14; target.com
Best Texturizer: Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray
A quick spritz of this non-sticky, volume-boosting spray gives flat hair the extra bit of lift it needs.
Buy It! Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray, $19.99; target.com
Best Treatment: Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots
These repairing ampoules, which first launched in Brazil, have finally made their way over to the states. Each dose revives damaged, brittle hair from root-to-tip in 60 seconds, so you’ll instantly notice softness.
Buy It! Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots, $4.97; amazon.com
Best Hairspray: Love Beauty and Planet Medium Hold & Volume Hair Spray
This innovative spray has the fine mist of an aerosol, but it’s powered by air. Bonus: it’s free of alcohol and parabens, too.
Buy It! Love Beauty and Planet Medium Hold & Volume Hair Spray, $6.94; walmart.com
Best Curl Definer: Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray
Designed with the help of 5,000 women born with beautiful coils and curls, this detangler is proven to enhance the hair’s natural texture and ward off frizz.
Buy It! Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray, $4.99; walmart.com
Best Detangling Brush: The Knot Dr. Pro for Conair
This tool is a true triple threat: it can be used on wet or dry hair and while blow drying.
Buy It! The Knot Dr. Pro for Conair, $14.99; amazon.com
Best Dry Shampoo: Aveeno Hair Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Dry Shampoo
No time to wash and style? No problem. Spritz this invisible, residue-free dry shampoo at the root and massage in to revive yesterday’s look.
Buy It! Aveeno Hair Rose Water & Chamomile Blend Dry Shampoo, $7.59; amazon.com
Best Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner: Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner
Infused with honey and vitamin B, this sulfate-free set is gentle enough to use every day. It’s also made with naturally derived botanicals that are endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
Buy It! Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $13.99; amazon.com
Best Pre-Shampoo Treatment: Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler
Cut down your styling sessions to half the time! Just mix an equal amount of this styler with your shampoo, then rinse and condition. Blow dry as normal — and prepare to see some unbelievable shine.
Buy It! Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler, $4.94; amazon.com