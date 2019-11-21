PEOPLE Beauty Awards: The Best Body Products of 2019

Image zoom

Drumroll, please!

After months of testing more than 600 drugstore beauty products, it’s officially time to crown the winners of the PEOPLE and TODAY 2019 Beauty Awards.

Of the hundreds of new launches our editors tested, we narrowed down the top 50 makeup, face, body and hair buys. On Thursday, PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotband Jenna Bush Hager to reveal the best body products — from body washes to lotions to antiperspirant. Not only are these products so, so good, you’ll gasp when you see their low price tags when you grab them from drugstores, or Amazon.com!

Without further adieu, here are our editors’ favorite body products of the year:

Best Moisturizing Body Wash: NIVEA Care & Cucumber Body Wash

This hydrating body wash is also incredibly refreshing thanks to its almond oil, as well as its cucumber and melon scent.

Image zoom

Buy It! NIVEA Care & Cucumber Body Wash, $3.83; walmart.com

Best Exfoliating Body Wash: OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash

Pressed for time? This body wash combines two essential steps into one. It cleanses while the blend of coconut oil and Arabica coffee work together to smooth texture and improve elasticity.

Image zoom

Buy It! OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash, $5.97; walmart.com

Best Double-Duty Body Wash: Dove Body Wash Mousse

Dove’s first-ever mousse body wash provides a luxurious lather that makes you feel extra pampered. Even better: The cloud-like consistency makes it work great as a shaving cream, too.

Image zoom

Buy It! Dove Body Wash Mousse, $5.94; walmart.com

Best Antiperspirant: Secret Deodorant Clinical Strength Night Treatment

This unique treatment is applied at night. Why? That’s when your body temperature is more likely to be regulated. So apply before your shut-eye, and enjoy dry pit all the next day.

Image zoom

Buy It! Secret Deodorant Clinical Strength Night Treatment, $9.79; walgreens.com

Best Body Lotion: Cetaphil UItra-Healing Lotion

Suffering from dry skin? Use this ceramide-infused formula to restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Since it’s also free of parabens, fragrance and gluten, it’s especially great for those with super-sensitive, irritable skin.

Image zoom

Buy It! Cetaphil UItra-Healing Lotion, $23.99; walgreens.com or $19.99; amazon.com

Best Body Cream: Jergens Body Butters

This new essential oil-infused body lotion (which comes in three mood-boosting scents) are crafted with the trifecta of powerful, ultra-hydrating butters — shea, mango, and coconut butter.

Image zoom

Buy It! Jergens Body Butters, $5.99; target.com

Best SPF: Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless C-Spray

This ultra-fine mist feels barely-there on your skin. Plus, it provides up to 12 hours of hydration (but don’t forget to reapply every two hours, to reap the SPF protection).

Image zoom

Buy It! Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless C-Spray, $10.99; walgreens.com or $8.94; amazon.com