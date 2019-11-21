PEOPLE Beauty Awards: The Best Body Products of 2019

Shop the 7 body product winners that made the cut for PEOPLE and TODAY’s Beauty Awards
Drumroll, please!
After months of testing more than 600 drugstore beauty products, it’s officially time to crown the winners of the PEOPLE and TODAY 2019 Beauty Awards.
Of the hundreds of new launches our editors tested, we narrowed down the top 50 makeup, face, body and hair buys. On Thursday, PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna cohosts Hoda Kotband Jenna Bush Hager to reveal the best body products — from body washes to lotions to antiperspirant. Not only are these products so, so good, you’ll gasp when you see their low price tags when you grab them from drugstores, or Amazon.com!
Without further adieu, here are our editors’ favorite body products of the year:
- Best Daily Body Wash: NIVEA Care & Cucumber Body Wash
- Best Exfoliating Body Wash: OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash
- Best Double-Duty Body Wash: Dove Body Wash Mousse
- Best Antiperspirant: Secret Deodorant Clinical Strength Night Treatment
- Best Body Lotion: Cetaphil UItra-Healing Lotion
- Best Body Cream: Jergens Body Butters
- Best Sunscreen: Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50
Best Moisturizing Body Wash: NIVEA Care & Cucumber Body Wash
This hydrating body wash is also incredibly refreshing thanks to its almond oil, as well as its cucumber and melon scent.
Buy It! NIVEA Care & Cucumber Body Wash, $3.83; walmart.com
Best Exfoliating Body Wash: OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash
Pressed for time? This body wash combines two essential steps into one. It cleanses while the blend of coconut oil and Arabica coffee work together to smooth texture and improve elasticity.
Buy It! OGX Smoothing + Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash, $5.97; walmart.com
Best Double-Duty Body Wash: Dove Body Wash Mousse
Dove’s first-ever mousse body wash provides a luxurious lather that makes you feel extra pampered. Even better: The cloud-like consistency makes it work great as a shaving cream, too.
Buy It! Dove Body Wash Mousse, $5.94; walmart.com
Best Antiperspirant: Secret Deodorant Clinical Strength Night Treatment
This unique treatment is applied at night. Why? That’s when your body temperature is more likely to be regulated. So apply before your shut-eye, and enjoy dry pit all the next day.
Buy It! Secret Deodorant Clinical Strength Night Treatment, $9.79; walgreens.com
Best Body Lotion: Cetaphil UItra-Healing Lotion
Suffering from dry skin? Use this ceramide-infused formula to restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Since it’s also free of parabens, fragrance and gluten, it’s especially great for those with super-sensitive, irritable skin.
Buy It! Cetaphil UItra-Healing Lotion, $23.99; walgreens.com or $19.99; amazon.com
Best Body Cream: Jergens Body Butters
This new essential oil-infused body lotion (which comes in three mood-boosting scents) are crafted with the trifecta of powerful, ultra-hydrating butters — shea, mango, and coconut butter.
Buy It! Jergens Body Butters, $5.99; target.com
Best SPF: Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless C-Spray
This ultra-fine mist feels barely-there on your skin. Plus, it provides up to 12 hours of hydration (but don’t forget to reapply every two hours, to reap the SPF protection).
Buy It! Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless C-Spray, $10.99; walgreens.com or $8.94; amazon.com