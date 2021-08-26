Shoppers Can't Believe How Perfectly This Button-Down Shirt Fits, and It's Under $25
If you've struggled with finding a button-down shirt that fits just right, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Amazon shoppers have found a trendy, versatile take on the piece, and they can't stop raving about its ″flattering″ fit.
Appropriate for both the office and an evening among friends, button-down shirts are a fashion necessity. There are countless variations of the style to choose from, but this under-$25, collared, v-neck version from Beautife has become a favorite among Amazon shoppers.
As for what makes this particular button-down top worth shopping, Amazon reviewers specifically love its "very comfortable" cotton material. This particular shopper further explained their love for the top, writing, "It's a lovely, well made shirt. It's perfect for warmer days or for layering. Very roomy."
Others said that the shirt fit "true to size," including this reviewer who wrote, "I love this top. I just received it today and I'm wearing it as I type. I love that it's slightly longer in the back and can easily be tucked in for a stylish, yet casual, look. The quality is great and I'm about to order it in other colors."
Available in multiple colorways (including vibrant multicolor stripes, a basic black, and a bright tangerine), the shirt is intended to fit loosely around the body. The sleeves can be cuffed or uncuffed and a single pocket is included on the front. You could wear the top as a v-neck button-down or leave it unbuttoned and pair with an undershirt.
One reviewer confirmed that the style "launders beautifully" and requires little ironing, while another confirmed that their long search for the right button-down was over. "When I say I've had a hard time buying button-down shirts, I am not exaggerating. I have broad shoulders and a large bust, which makes most button-down shirts either bulge at my chest while fitting my waist or fit my chest and hang off like an unflattering tunic. This shirt is great. It fits both my waist and my chest/shoulders, it's very comfy, and [the fabric] breathes," the customer wrote.
Step into fall with a comfortable, stylish new top, and pick up your favorite color button-down from Amazon now.
