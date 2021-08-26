Shoppers Can't Believe How Perfectly This Button-Down Shirt Fits, and It's Under $25

One reviewer confirmed that the style "launders beautifully" and requires little ironing, while another confirmed that their long search for the right button-down was over. "When I say I've had a hard time buying button-down shirts, I am not exaggerating. I have broad shoulders and a large bust, which makes most button-down shirts either bulge at my chest while fitting my waist or fit my chest and hang off like an unflattering tunic. This shirt is great. It fits both my waist and my chest/shoulders, it's very comfy, and [the fabric] breathes," the customer wrote.