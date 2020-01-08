See the Sweet Way Beanie Feldstein's Girlfriend Honored the Star at the 2020 Golden Globes

Beanie Feldstein and her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts have already mastered the art of coordinating on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the Booksmart star, who was nominated for lead actress in a movie, comedy or musical at the 2020 Golden Globes, walked the carpet in a midnight blue Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder gown with matching earrings and BaubleBar headband. Roberts wore a white suit jacket over a dark button-down shirt, which was accessorized with a sparkly midnight blue pin at the collar.

Feldstein, 26, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the duo before they hit the red carpet, pointing out a sweet detail about Robert’s blue accessory.

“When a little piece of your dreamy @oscardelarenta dress is on her collar 😍😍😍,” the actress wrote alongside the photo.

Friends and family immediately flooded the comment section to gush over the couple’s adorable matching moment.

Feldstein’s brother, actor Jonah Hill, quickly commented “Bonnnnnnnnnnn.” While her Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever wrote, “Ugh I didn’t know that!”

Actress Mindy Kaling replied, “You are just the prettiest.” And the Handmaid’s Tale actress Ever Carradine said, “Love this.”

Fans also showed their support for the coordinating moment. One Instagram user wrote, “THIS IS THE CUTEST THING.” While another commented, “Okay now I’m tearing up at work. 😍.”

In addition to brining Roberts, Feldstein also walked the carpet with her mom, Sharon Lyn Chalkin, for her big night. The actress landed a nod for her starring role in Booksmart as a high school senior letting loose with her best friend, played by Dever, in the coming-of-age film.

Speaking with PEOPLE at a New York screening of the film in May, she explained what it meant to her to be a part of the film, which doesn’t make a big deal about Dever’s character Amy being gay.

“It’s just the best,” Feldstein said. “It’s not just about representation, it’s about how you are representing, and the form that representation is taking. And I think Booksmart really asks the question of, so what happens after teenagers come out? Let’s tell that story.”

“The only love scene in the film is a queer love scene, and that’s so radical. By doing that, you’re asking that to be the norm. By showing queer sexuality, and making heterosexual people relate to it is actually really deeply meaningful.”

She continued: “For me in my life, it is a part of who I am but it is not at all my defining feature. It doesn’t mean I don’t love my girlfriend, it’s just part of who I am. And [the character]’s the same way. To see that in Amy and how beautifully Kaitlyn plays her and how beautifully Katie [Silberman, screenwriter] and Olivia [Wilde, director] crafted her, it’s gonna change a lot of people’s lives.”

Next for Feldstein includes playing the young Monica Lewinsky in the highly anticipated third season of American Crime Story, which unravels the late ’90s scandal between Lewinsky and Bill Clinton that led to the former president’s impeachment.

Both Lewinsky and actress Sarah Paulson will be producers on the show. Paulson will also play Linda Tripp, a former U.S. civil servant, whose secret tape recordings spurred the impeachment crisis and exposed Clinton’s relationship with Lewinsky.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on September 27, 2020.