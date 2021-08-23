Beanie Feldstein Almost Had a Major Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2020 Oscars: 'No More Halters'

Beanie Feldstein was a mere 18 seconds away from suffering a major wardrobe malfunction at the 2020 Academy Awards. But like a true pro, the rising star — who plays Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment, the forthcoming FX limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story debuting Sept. 7 — never let us see her sweat.

In a new interview with W Magazine for the outlet's "Pop & Fall Fashion Issue," the actress said she "almost flashed the entire world" while presenting at the 92nd annual award show.

"I was wearing a stunning dress that had a halter clasp at the neck," Feldstein, 28, said of her white and floral-embroidered Miu Miu Oscars look.

"The gown had boning and a sort of shelf for the bust, but there was no bra involved. I'm all about representation, and I'm here to represent big, low-hanging Jewish breasts," she joked. "The halter on the dress was struggling. It was hanging on for dear life."

Before presenting an award "in front of an audience of millions," the star was so nervous that she accidentally stepped on the front hem of her gown: "with that step, the clasp gave way," she revealed.

Beanie Feldstein Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"At that point, there was 18 seconds to go," Feldstein remembered. Luckily, the Booksmart actress found someone backstage who "had a safety pin and re-clasped me."

"But I almost flashed the entire world that night," Feldstein recalled. "The moral of this story is, I'm a busty, low-hanging Jewish girl, and you have to be who you are. Which means no more halters."

In the W Magazine cover story, the actress also opened up about how she feels connected to Lewinsky, who serves as an executive producer on the series.

"I felt gutted by some of the things that Monica went through. My task is to be Monica's bodyguard — to put my body in front of hers," said Feldstein, who only met with Lewinsky, now 48, once in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. "It's my job to portray her pain, because I feel so much for her."

"Monica and I are cut from the same cloth in so many ways. We're both Jewish girls from L.A. who listen to show tunes on the treadmill! But still, I never felt less in my comfort place than when I was playing Monica," she added. "Obviously, I'm queer, so I don't know if I'd flirt with the president, but who knows? When Clinton shined his light on you, there was no better feeling in the world."