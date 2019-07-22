Reese Witherspoon and Lea Michele’s Go-To Curling Iron Is Currently $66 Off at Nordstrom

Image zoom

With so many items on the market, it’s not every day you find a beauty product that’s used (and loved) by two different celebs. So when we heard that Reese Witherspoon and Lea Michele both use the Beachwaver Curling Iron to achieve their perfect curls and beachy waves, we took note.

Reese recently told PEOPLE that the handy hair tool was one of her favorite beauty products before adding, “I can do my hair in 20 minutes using this [rotating curling iron]. It creates the most perfect, round curls that I comb out for a blown-out look.”

Meanwhile, Lea has been a fan of the time-saving curling iron for a long time. Not only did her hairstylist use it earlier this year to help create her bridal updo, but back in 2017 Lea also shared with her 5.6 million Instagram followers that the iron is one of her pre-performance beauty “essentials.”

It’s easy to see why they’re both fans of the curling iron. Not only does it boast a clamp that won’t kink or crease your hair, but it is also infused with gold powder to help evenly distribute the heat throughout the wand. And it even features an LED digital screen so you can easily control how hot the iron gets (without the guesswork).

The hair tool also has a nine-foot swivel cord that won’t get wrapped around you, plus a 30-minute automatic shut-off feature so you don’t have to panic if you leave it plugged in. For these details and more, the beloved curling iron has earned itself a near-perfect rating at Nordstrom. “This is the best and most convenient curler ever! Once you get the hang of it, you will never look back. I have hair that does not keep curls long and this gives me long-lasting curls and it is so much less hard on your arms. I completely recommend it,” said one customer.

“This is THE BEST curling apparatus I’ve ever purchased. I’ve tried curling my hair with traditional curling irons, wands, and straighteners. This beats them all by far. I can finally do a good job on the back of my hair, and I finally understand how to curl away from my face. I highly recommend,” raved another.

Priced at $199, it is definitely a beauty investment, but luckily you can shop it for just $133 right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. That’s right — you can score this A-list-approved hair tool for $66 off! But you better act fast, because a deal this good is sure to sell out quickly.

