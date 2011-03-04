Beach Patrol: Winter Getaways

See how the stars are escaping the chilly temperatures for hot sand!
By Christie Larusso and Alex Apatoff March 03, 2011 10:00 PM

MEGAN FOX

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Flaunting her famous 22-in. waist, the goes for a solo stroll while vacationing in Hawaii with husband Brian Austin Green (not pictured).

KENDRA WILKINSON

Credit: Splash News Online

How does she do it? The looks pretty in pink while balancing 11-month-old Hank Jr. poolside in Los Angeles.

JENNIFER ANISTON

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Trading in turkey and stuffing for sun and surf, the ever-toned dons a string bikini to celebrate Thanksgiving in Los Cabos, Mexico.

HALLE BERRY

Credit: INF

Two beach babes! passes down healthy sun habits – always wear a hat! – to her 2½-year-old while splashing around in the Malibu surf in her Cia.Maritima bikini.

LIEV SCHREIBER

Credit: Flynet

Surf’s up! The actor breaks out his board (and a sexy wetsuit!) to ride the waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

DENISE RICHARDS

Credit: Starsurf/Splash News Online

No New Year’s resolutions needed here! The flaunts a flawless figure while on vacation with her two daughters in Maui.

BRODY JENNER & AVRIL LAVIGNE

Credit: Splash News Online

From Sk8r Boi to Surfer Boy! The and her Hills hang 20 while paddleboarding in Hawaii.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELY & JASON STATHAM

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Even action stars have to relax sometimes! The Expendables star and his Victoria’s Secret Angel girlfriend also took time to yacht around St. Barts in matching shades.

RIHANNA

Credit: Mavrix

Meow! The prowls the beaches in her home country, Barbados, while wearing an eye-catching We Are Handsome panther-print suit and patterned bandana.

BAR REFAELI

Credit: Splash News Online

Making women around the world jealous, the Israeli supermodel snacks on an ice-cream cone in Los Cabos, Mexico – and looks flawless in her floral bikini while doing it.

ELISABETTA CANALIS & GEORGE CLOONEY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Between her fab abs and laid-back look, the only thing hotter than this power couple is the fierce sun on their Mexican getaway.

PARIS HILTON

Credit: Flynet

The famous tweeted that she spent her Maui vacation (with love Cy Waits and her family) zip-lining and hitting the waterslides at the resort.

MOLLY SIMS

Credit: Clasos.com/Splash News Online

The actress and model does some lounge-chair surfing in her mix-and-match bikini and perfectly beachy locks while soaking up the sun in Los Cabos, Mexico.

HUGH JACKMAN

Credit: Barcroft/Fame

The plays Prince Charming to daughter Ava, helping her to build a sand castle in his home country of Australia.

SAM TRAMMELL

Credit: National Photo Group

Good thing he’s not a vampire! The True Blood shapeshifter oozes sex appeal, soaking up the Venice Beach sun after a righteous surf session.

KELLY BENSIMON

Credit: Ralph Notaro/Splash News Online

The New York Housewife keeps things white hot in an athletic two piece – and a discreet pose! – while vacationing on the glam sands of Miami Beach.

NICKY HILTON

Credit: Pichichi/Splash News Online

The heiress keeps covered, pulling her towel over her lilac two piece – and toned tummy! – while hanging poolside in Maimi.

OPRAH

Credit: Flynet

The takes in the tide in a cheery bedazzled tunic while filming Oprah’s Ultimate Adventure on Australia’s Hamilton Island.

CAMERON DIAZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

A match made in six-pack heaven, and her on-again baseball beau soak in the sun in equally sexy black suits.

CHELSEA HANDLER

Credit: Splash News Online

Raise your hand if you’re having fun! Getting wild with in Cabos, the late show host tops her royal purple two-piece with a zebra print hat.

LANCE & MAXWELL ARMSTRONG

Credit: Splash News Online

The Twittering father-and-son duo leave their computer perch for a sunny stroll in Miami Beach.

GERI HALLIWELL

Credit: Fame

The former Ginger Spice still knows how to heat things up at age 38, showing off her golden tan in striped bikini in Miami.

JESUS LUZ

Credit: Alex Ribeiro/Broadimage

No shirt, no problem! The Brazilian model gets graphic along the shore of Rio de Janeiro in splattered boardshorts.

JULIETTE LEWIS

Credit: Splash News Online

The rocking actress goes belly up in an itsy bitsy red and white bikini in the waters off Los Cabos.

BROOKE HOGAN

Credit: INF

Flaunting a physique that would make dad Hulk Hogan proud, the reality star looks ready to pounce on the Miami waves in a fierce two-piece.

Catch More Sunbathing Stars >

