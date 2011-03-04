Beach Patrol: Winter Getaways
MEGAN FOX
Flaunting her famous 22-in. waist, the goes for a solo stroll while vacationing in Hawaii with husband Brian Austin Green (not pictured).
KENDRA WILKINSON
How does she do it? The looks pretty in pink while balancing 11-month-old Hank Jr. poolside in Los Angeles.
JENNIFER ANISTON
Trading in turkey and stuffing for sun and surf, the ever-toned dons a string bikini to celebrate Thanksgiving in Los Cabos, Mexico.
HALLE BERRY
Two beach babes! passes down healthy sun habits – always wear a hat! – to her 2½-year-old while splashing around in the Malibu surf in her Cia.Maritima bikini.
LIEV SCHREIBER
Surf’s up! The actor breaks out his board (and a sexy wetsuit!) to ride the waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
DENISE RICHARDS
No New Year’s resolutions needed here! The flaunts a flawless figure while on vacation with her two daughters in Maui.
BRODY JENNER & AVRIL LAVIGNE
From Sk8r Boi to Surfer Boy! The and her Hills hang 20 while paddleboarding in Hawaii.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELY & JASON STATHAM
Even action stars have to relax sometimes! The Expendables star and his Victoria’s Secret Angel girlfriend also took time to yacht around St. Barts in matching shades.
RIHANNA
Meow! The prowls the beaches in her home country, Barbados, while wearing an eye-catching We Are Handsome panther-print suit and patterned bandana.
BAR REFAELI
Making women around the world jealous, the Israeli supermodel snacks on an ice-cream cone in Los Cabos, Mexico – and looks flawless in her floral bikini while doing it.
ELISABETTA CANALIS & GEORGE CLOONEY
Between her fab abs and laid-back look, the only thing hotter than this power couple is the fierce sun on their Mexican getaway.
PARIS HILTON
The famous tweeted that she spent her Maui vacation (with love Cy Waits and her family) zip-lining and hitting the waterslides at the resort.
MOLLY SIMS
The actress and model does some lounge-chair surfing in her mix-and-match bikini and perfectly beachy locks while soaking up the sun in Los Cabos, Mexico.
HUGH JACKMAN
The plays Prince Charming to daughter Ava, helping her to build a sand castle in his home country of Australia.
SAM TRAMMELL
Good thing he’s not a vampire! The True Blood shapeshifter oozes sex appeal, soaking up the Venice Beach sun after a righteous surf session.
KELLY BENSIMON
The New York Housewife keeps things white hot in an athletic two piece – and a discreet pose! – while vacationing on the glam sands of Miami Beach.
NICKY HILTON
The heiress keeps covered, pulling her towel over her lilac two piece – and toned tummy! – while hanging poolside in Maimi.
OPRAH
The takes in the tide in a cheery bedazzled tunic while filming Oprah’s Ultimate Adventure on Australia’s Hamilton Island.
CAMERON DIAZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
A match made in six-pack heaven, and her on-again baseball beau soak in the sun in equally sexy black suits.
CHELSEA HANDLER
Raise your hand if you’re having fun! Getting wild with in Cabos, the late show host tops her royal purple two-piece with a zebra print hat.
LANCE & MAXWELL ARMSTRONG
The Twittering father-and-son duo leave their computer perch for a sunny stroll in Miami Beach.
GERI HALLIWELL
The former Ginger Spice still knows how to heat things up at age 38, showing off her golden tan in striped bikini in Miami.
JESUS LUZ
No shirt, no problem! The Brazilian model gets graphic along the shore of Rio de Janeiro in splattered boardshorts.
JULIETTE LEWIS
The rocking actress goes belly up in an itsy bitsy red and white bikini in the waters off Los Cabos.
BROOKE HOGAN
Flaunting a physique that would make dad Hulk Hogan proud, the reality star looks ready to pounce on the Miami waves in a fierce two-piece.