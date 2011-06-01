Beach Patrol
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
Ah, pre-wedding bliss! Just before news of her engagement to NFL beau Jay Cutler was released, dared to bare in a tiny tie Mara Hoffman bikini during a solo stroll along the Santa Monica, Calif. shore.
RACHEL BILSON
The shows off her toned abs in a burgundy halter bikini while visiting Barbados with her on-again boyfriend Hayden Christensen.
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN
Bilson’s beau also flaunts his physique in Barbados, stepping out of the surf in fitted trunks (and a snorkel mask!).
ANNALYNNE MCCORD
The actress puts her own twist on two of spring’s hottest trends by topping a teeny spring bikini with an American Eagle denim jacket and printed maxi skirt at Wet Republic in Las Vegas.
JOANNA KRUPA
The Dancing With the Stars alum is on model behavior in her strapless printed bikini, staying active and protecting her skin rather than simply laying out in the sun in Miami.
JOE & NICK JONAS
Twice the , twice the fun! Sporting matching board shorts – and buff bods! – Joe and Nick hit the sand during a family trip to Hawaii.
MIRANDA KERR
Just three months after giving birth to son Flynn, the new mom bounces back to her best bikini form in Have Faith Swimwear, posing for a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif.
DAVID BECKHAM
The – and Lakers fan! – gets behind the camera to capture his budding-surfer son, 6-year-old Cruz, in the Malibu surf.
HILARY SWANK
Howdy Hilary! Heading far west for vacation, the wildly fit actress, in a BCBG Max Azria two-piece, wrangles up cell phone service from the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.
OWEN WILSON
Look who’s got a new beach buddy! The checks out the waves with 3-month-old son Ford while on holiday in Hawaii.
ELSA PATAKY
The Fast Five star and newlywed hits the breaks on her promotional tour for the latest Fast and Furious flick with a bikini break in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MICHAEL PHELPS
The Olympic gold medalist looks victorious yet again – as do his fellow medal-adorned swimmers! – during a quick dip at Las Vegas’s Encore Beach Club.
JUDE LAW
Here’s the pitch! gives it his best swing during a family game of beach baseball in Malibu.
AUDRINA PATRIDGE
This flashes some baby blues on the Santa Monica sand in a PilyQ aqua bandeau and patterned string bottom during a photo shoot.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO, CANDICE SWANEPOEL & ADRIANA LIMA
It’s a bathing beauty trifecta! The Victoria’s Secret threesome trade in their lingerie for equally sultry swimwear for the brand’s swim line launch at the Mondrian Los Angeles.
HALLE BERRY
The radiates sheer bliss during a walk along the Malibu shores in a black-and-white CIA.MARITIMA bikini and sheer Crystal Jin tunic.
BROOKLYN DECKER
She’s still got it! The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover girl returns to her two-piece uniform while off to some fun in the sun in Miami.
COURTENEY COX
Forget the LBD! Cougar Town’s dons a sexy little black bikini while on vacation in St. Barts.
KENDRA WILKINSON
Taking a break from the ballroom, the Dancing with the Stars kicks her feet up in the hot tub, wearing an L*Space jumper at Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
ROSARIO DAWSON
The actress gets into the swim of things at Cannes, taking a fun-filled dip with pals in her striped bikini.
STACY KEIBLER
The actress gets into the spirit of the Cannes Film Festival, lounging languidly on a yacht in her tiger print CIA.MARITIMA bikini.
AUDRINA PATRIDGE
Showing off her glowing tan in tiny Tigerlily bikini with sexy sandals and bright bangles, the doesn’t drop the ball on her 26th birthday party plans, celebrating at Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
GAVIN ROSSDALE & GWEN STEFANI
Bon voyage! The dazzling red carpet give their designer duds a rest – opting instead for sexy swimear (hers is L*Space)! – while yachting around the Cannes Film Festival.
KATIE HOLMES
Hats off to the hands-on , who stays stylish and sun-protected in her oversized white topper while splashing around in the pool with daughter Suri in Miami.
MILEY CYRUS
The takes a breezy break from her Gypsy Heart Tour, hitting the beach in a stormy-print bikini in Rio de Janeiro.
KANYE WEST
The is all aboard for a day out on the seas, as he flashes a grin off the coast of France.
CIARA
Spotted: The songstress gets wet and wild in a Victoria’s Secret PINK leopard-print bathing suit with sexy sarong on the beach in Miami.
EVA LONGORIA & EDUARDO CRUZ
In a scene straight out of Desperate Housewives, makes a high-style getaway in a fuchsia frock and glam aviators while holding on tight to her bandanna beau in Miami Beach.
JESSICA ALBA
The expectant bares her growing belly in a bejeweled Pea in the Pod bandeau and multi-colored Theodora & Callum sarong with a straw fedora and Tory Burch sunglasses on top during a Mexican getaway.
ELISABETTA CANALIS
After posing for PETA’s anit-fur campaign, leading lady finds another good reason to showcase her physique: joining the sun and fun of the Cannes Film Festival.
MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ
Also hanging out at the Cannes Film Festival, the Caffé bikini-clad actress has a swinging good time taking in the sun and festivities from her perch above the water.
JULIANNE HOUGH
One of PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful, makes a solo splash in a ruffled, flamingo pink bikini in Miami Beach.
CHRISTINA MILIAN
Also frolicking in the Miami waves, the hot mama and her one-year-old daughter Violet make for one sunny and stylishly striped duo.
KRIS HUMPHRIES & KIM KARDASHIAN
Before tying the knot, and Kris test their love offshore, strolling the coast of Punta Mita, Mexico in barely-there swimwear.
ASHLEY TISDALE
Can you hear me now? While jet-setting with BFF , the Mara Hoffman bikini-clad takes a tanning timeout to field a phone call in Mexico.
MARIA MENOUNOS
Cameras follow the new author as she reveals her beach-ready bod in a slimming black halter bikini by Anika Brazil while vacationing in Miami.
ERIC JOHNSON & JESSICA SIMPSON
That’s how she keeps her legs toned! Cycling in tandem, the charitable pedals in cowboy boots, while her fiancé steers the way in eye-catching shades in Venice Beach.