This Hooded Vest Has a Secret Perk — and It's 68% Off on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Getty

If fall is synonymous with a pattern, it’d have to be plaid. Winter, however, is all about down outerwear. Wearing the same puffer coat all season is obviously a bummer, which is why we like to switch up our layered looks to make winter a little less… dark and sad.

Amazon recently featured a particularly noticeable vest in an Instagram story on its Amazon Fashion account, but we were even more sold on the sleek, cozy piece once we read more about it.

Be Boundless’s hooded vest has more than a few draws that immediately meet the eye — like the water-resistant quilted knit material, convenient side pockets, and hood for added style and protection from the elements — but let me tell you the best part: It’s reversible.

The side you immediately see is just one of two ways you can wear the vest — the second side is a quilted faux-fur layer that makes it possible for you to create completely different looks with just one piece of clothing. The material is also part of a Thermo-Lock layered structure that, according to the brand, features a “climate management system” for maximum breathability, wind protection, UV protection, and body heat control so you stay comfortable, not overheated.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! BE BOUNDLESS Women’s Water-Resistant Knit Reversible Faux Fur Vest, $31.99 (orig. $100); amazon.com

The reversible vest doesn’t have reviews quite yet, but considering Amazon is pointing shoppers in its direction, we can only imagine the positive comments will come rolling in soon. And with so many puffer coats going viral on Amazon (Did you hear? The Orolay coat was finally dethroned by this Amazon Essentials jacket?), it’s time for a chic, versatile vest to take the spotlight. Be Boundless’s Water-Resistant Freeform Reversible Hooded Vest (which comes in berry, charcoal, or olive) might just be the next Amazon Fashion star.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.