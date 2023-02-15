'Baywatch' Alum Donna D'Errico Models Red Lingerie on Valentine's Day, Draws Comparison to Iconic Swimsuit

Donna D'Errico is still a big fan of red.

On Valentine's Day, the 54-year-old actress and OnlyFans creator, posted a sultry photo on Instagram wearing red lace lingerie.

"I like this red one piece better than the other one 😉," D'Errico wrote cheekily alongside the photo in reference to her famous Baywatch swimsuit.

"Happy Valentine's Day y'all!" she continued. "Calories from chocolate don't count today so eat up!!"

D'Errico then asked her followers about their favorite kind of chocolate and revealed her go-to treat. "What's your favorite kind in a box of assorted chocolates? Do you bite off the corner first to make sure it's not a gross one before you decide to eat it?" she asked.

"I'll go first. My favorites are the nut covered chocolates, and hell yes I bite each one first! I don't want to commit to a gross jelly or fruity chewy something. And yes I do put the bitten one right back in the damn box. Your turn!" she said.

D'Errico frequently posts swimwear and lingerie photos and in the past, has had to clap back that she's 'too old to wear a bikini.'

Sharing a snapshot of herself in a pink string bikini last July, the Baywatch alum slammed claims that she was "too old to wear a bikini" in an Instagram post

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,' " she began her caption.

"Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want," she went on. "On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table ❤️."

D'Errico continued in a comment under the post, "For all those asking, no I didn't remove the red white & blue 4th of July video. It's still up under the 'reels' tab on my page."

D'Errico rose to fame on Baywatch in 1996 and starred on the iconic series until 1998.

Recent projects include the films Escape from Area 51, Survive the Game and Frank and Penelope.