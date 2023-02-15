'Baywatch' Alum Donna D'Errico Models Red Lingerie on Valentine's Day, Draws Comparison to Iconic Swimsuit

“I like this red one piece better than the other one,” the 54-year-old OnlyFans creator cheekily said in reference to her Baywatch swimsuit

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 02:38 PM
Donna D’Errico
Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty; Donna D’Errico/Instagram

Donna D'Errico is still a big fan of red.

On Valentine's Day, the 54-year-old actress and OnlyFans creator, posted a sultry photo on Instagram wearing red lace lingerie.

"I like this red one piece better than the other one 😉," D'Errico wrote cheekily alongside the photo in reference to her famous Baywatch swimsuit.

"Happy Valentine's Day y'all!" she continued. "Calories from chocolate don't count today so eat up!!"

D'Errico then asked her followers about their favorite kind of chocolate and revealed her go-to treat. "What's your favorite kind in a box of assorted chocolates? Do you bite off the corner first to make sure it's not a gross one before you decide to eat it?" she asked.

"I'll go first. My favorites are the nut covered chocolates, and hell yes I bite each one first! I don't want to commit to a gross jelly or fruity chewy something. And yes I do put the bitten one right back in the damn box. Your turn!" she said.

D'Errico frequently posts swimwear and lingerie photos and in the past, has had to clap back that she's 'too old to wear a bikini.'

Sharing a snapshot of herself in a pink string bikini last July, the Baywatch alum slammed claims that she was "too old to wear a bikini" in an Instagram post

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,' " she began her caption.

"Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want," she went on. "On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table ❤️."

D'Errico continued in a comment under the post, "For all those asking, no I didn't remove the red white & blue 4th of July video. It's still up under the 'reels' tab on my page."

RELATED VIDEO: Donna D'Errico Turns To 'Million Dollar Matchmaker' Patti Stanger To Help Her Dive Back Into Dating

D'Errico rose to fame on Baywatch in 1996 and starred on the iconic series until 1998.

Recent projects include the films Escape from Area 51, Survive the Game and Frank and Penelope.

Related Articles
Baywatch Alum Donna D'Errico, 53, Clap Back at Critics of Bikini Pic: I Can Do 'Whatever I Want'
'Baywatch' Alum Donna D'Errico Claps Back at Claims She's 'Too Old to Wear a Bikini'
Kendall Jenner Dons Tiny Thong
Kendall Jenner Wears Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini in New Beach Pics — See Her Daring Look!
Pamela Anderson attends the 17th "Diner De La Mode" as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2019 in Paris, France., Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001 Baywatch Co/Tower 12
Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Has One of Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuits — and It Still Fits!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coqn-isJypW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jlo Verified Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow ; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos on First Valentine's Day as Married Couple
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian twin in bikinis
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose in Matching Bikinis for Sultry Poolside Photoshoot: 'My Twin'
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed
Kim Kardashian Modeling Skims V-Day  collection
Kim Kardashian Models SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection in Sultry Selfies on Instagram 
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Tom Brady Divorce by Smooching Her Dogs
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere; Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001
Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jasmine Sanders attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); CANNES FESTIVAL: PAMELA ANDERSON (Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Model Jasmine Sanders Dresses as Pamela Anderson in 'Barb Wire' at Star's Documentary Premiere
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Wears Bikini in the Snow: 'The Grinch Stole My Clothes'
Sami Sheen Wears Bikini in the Snow: 'The Grinch Stole My Clothes'
Barbie Ferreria bikini
Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Her Curves in Poolside Swimsuit Snaps: 'LOL Winter'
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Wayne's World star tia celebrates her 56th bday with some swimwear snaps https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7U4M5ORPF/
'Wayne's World' Star Tia Carrere Celebrates Her 56th Birthday with Stylish Swimsuit Snaps 
Sofia Vergara Kicks off New Year in Curve-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana One-Piece
Sofía Vergara Kicks Off the New Year in Curve-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana One-Piece — See Her Look!
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'