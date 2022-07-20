Baywatch Alum Donna D'Errico Claps Back at Claims She's 'Too Old to Wear a Bikini'

"Here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table," Donna D'Errico cheekily wrote in an Instagram post, responding to critics of a Fourth of July video

Donna D'Errico is rising above the haters.

Sharing a snapshot of herself in a pink string bikini, the Baywatch alum, 54, slammed claims that she was "too old to wear a bikini" in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,' " she began her caption.

"Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want," she went on. "On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table ❤️."

D'Errico continued in a comment under the post, "For all those asking, no I didn't remove the red white & blue 4th of July video. It's still up under the 'reels' tab on my page."

D'Errico often shares photos of herself in swimwear to social media, including an April 2021 shot of herself posing in a white string bikini and heels while she stood outdoors, holding an umbrella.

But the model and actress has also admitted she's had challenges with her confidence, writing earlier that month alongside a post that has since been deleted that she "really struggle(s)" with her self-image.

"I can pose for photos and manage to look smoldering, but in real life I'm very self conscious," D'Errico said of a shot of herself posing in a wet white T-shirt and jeans.

The mom of two followed up by telling followers, "Embrace the glorious mess that you are."

D'Errico rose to fame on Baywatch in 1996 and starred on the iconic series until 1998.

Recent projects include the films Escape from Area 51, Survive the Game and Frank and Penelope.