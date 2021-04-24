Baywatch Alum Donna D'Errico, 53, Stuns Fans on Instagram with Youthful Bikini Photo

Donna D'Errico showed off her tiny frame while modeling an umbrella

The actress, 53, wowed fans as she posed white string bikini and heels while she stood outdoors modeling an umbrella.

"I never knew umbrellas could be masterpieces! Look at this one I'm holding," she captioned the racy Instagram post on Thursday. "The photos just don't do it justice. It is exquisite."

D'Errico's social media content often shows her in a bikini, but she admitted earlier this month that she struggles with her confidence.

Donna D'errico Donna D'Errico | Credit: Donna D'errico/instagram

"I can pose for photos and manage to look smoldering, but in real life I'm very self conscious," she captioned one photo of herself posing in a wet white t-shirt and jeans. "I really struggle."

The mom-of-two followed that up by telling her followers, "Embrace the glorious mess that you are."

D'Errico rose to fame on Baywatch in 1996 till 1998 and just wrapped up filming the thriller Killing Field.

