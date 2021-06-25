Everything to Shop from BaubleBar's Summer Sale - Including a Brand New Disney Collection
Whenever a new Disney merchandise collection is released into the world, we feel it's our duty to tell you about it. The latest character-themed jewelry line on our radar could be one of the best Disney collaborations we've ever seen, and somehow, it's already on sale.
BaubleBar's second Disney jewelry drop launched in May, and it's full of adorable additions to the original collection. As luck would have it, all full-priced pieces are included in the brand's sitewide summer sale, through which you'll receive 20 percent off with the code SUMMER20 at checkout. The sale officially started yesterday, and the more time passes, the more likely it is that items will sell out. In other words, we'd recommend you buy your favorite Disney x BaubleBar earrings and bracelets while they're still here for the taking.
Shop Disney Jewelry in BaubleBar's Summer Sale
- BFF Earrings, $33.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $42)
- Mickey Mouse Pisa Bracelet, $25.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $32)
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Earrings, $36.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $46)
- Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet, $25.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $32)
- Amore Donald and Daisy Duck Earrings, $36.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $46)
- Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet, $32 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $40)
- Sweetheart Daisy Duck Studs, $38.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $48)
- Delightful Donald Duck Studs, $38.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $48)
- Goofy Statement Studs, $36.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $46)
- Pluto Statement Studs, $36.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $46)
Tons of classic BaubleBar finds have also seen amazing price drops. If you've been eyeing the brand's Julia Roberts-approved Alidia ring, you'll be pleased to learn the mini cubic zirconia version is now $38. Plus, it's still fully stocked in every color and size, which BaubleBar devotees know is rare.
Other celebrity-loved pieces on sale include Lizzo's chain-link Hera necklace, which once had a waitlist of 6,000. You can grab it for $38, and a matching bracelet will cost you just $30. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's exact herringbone necklace is $34 (she can be seen wearing the chain in BaubleBar's Instagram Stories). Take a cue from the multi-hyphenate star and style it with a crisp white button-down and a standout gold pendant.
The 2021 BaubleBar summer sale lasts through Monday, June 28, but as we mentioned, many pieces are likely to fly off virtual shelves before then, so order your top picks now.
