The Mini Version of the $44 Rainbow Rings Julia Roberts Made Famous Are on Sale

Leave it to Julia Roberts to make a $44 ring just as famous as she is. That's exactly what happened when she accessorized BaubleBar's Alidia rings with an emerald green pantsuit back in 2019. The colorful statement pieces have been waitlisted ever since Roberts was spotted wearing them, but the brand recently created a miniature version that comes in an array of vibrant colors and is just as gorgeous. Even better? The Mini Alidia rings are majorly discounted thanks to BaubleBar's massive Semi-Annual Stock-Up sale.
For a limited time, shoppers can score 20 percent off everything on the brand's website, including the smaller version of the Roberts-loved rings. Adorned with colorful baguette-shaped stones, the rings look like the originals but come on a more delicate band. Available in five different colors, they're designed to be mixed, matched, and stacked on top of each other, as the actress has shown. They normally cost $44, but with the promo code SEMI20 you can snag them for just under $36 apiece.
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $35.20 with code SEMI20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
You'll also find a handful of other celeb-loved pieces on sale, like the Gia herringbone necklace and Hera chain link bracelet Jennifer Lopez recently wore on the set of Shotgun Wedding, along with the Gerwyn heart drop earrings Lana Condor wore during a virtual press tour for To All the Boys: Always and Forever. The Hera chain link necklace (which matches J.Lo's aforementioned bracelet) that Lizzo wore for a recent interview is $10 off right now, too.
Just make sure to enter the promo code at checkout to get these deals. The BaubleBar sale ends on Sunday, March 7, so be sure to stock up on these star-approved pieces while you still can. Keep scrolling to shop all of our favorite BaubleBar jewelry on sale this week.
