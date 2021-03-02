The Mini Version of the $44 Rainbow Rings Julia Roberts Made Famous Are on Sale

For a limited time, shoppers can score 20 percent off everything on the brand's website, including the smaller version of the Roberts-loved rings. Adorned with colorful baguette-shaped stones, the rings look like the originals but come on a more delicate band. Available in five different colors, they're designed to be mixed, matched, and stacked on top of each other, as the actress has shown. They normally cost $44, but with the promo code SEMI20 you can snag them for just under $36 apiece.