Meghan Markle Loves This Affordable Jewelry Brand (and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now)

Baublebar is known for its gorgeous trendy jewelry at insanely low prices and how much it’s loved among the stars. Royal fanatics know that Meghan Markle has been a long-time fan of the affordable jewelry brand (and P.S. her beloved Peacemaker ring is back in stock). Other celeb loyalists include, Julia Roberts, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Olivia Palermo.

And good news if you want to score some celeb-approved bling for yourself. Right now, you can snag 20 percent off one summer-ready piece with the promo code SUMMER20, 25 percent off two pieces with the promo code SUMMER25, or 30 percent off three or more pieces with the promo code SUMMER30. Shoppers, you know the drill — just add the gorgeous baubles you want to your cart and checkout using the code to receive this awesome deal.

Yes, this means you can score Meghan’s exact ring and Julia’s gorgeous stack of rainbow-hued rings for less, which you know we’ll be scooping up. We’ll also be shopping the brand’s newest Playful Paradise collection full of adorable tropical-style statement earrings, like these Cherry Chain Link Drop Earrings and this Juniper Charm Bracelet, which would be perfect to wear on your next vacation. And if you’re in the market for a gift for a special someone, take note: You can get this beautiful gold personalized initial necklace as part of your purchase (a very good gift for graduations, birthdays, or anniversaries, and you’ll get bonus points if you show her the Duchess of Sussex has one just like it). Remember, the more you shop, the more you save!

Keep scrolling to see all the gorgeous baubles we’ll be scooping up while we can save big and accessorize like our favorite celebs — but hurry, because this amazing deal ends on May 15.

Baublebar

Buy It! Charmed Initial Necklace, $28.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $36); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! Peacemaker Ring, $33.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $42); baublebar.com

Buy It! Alidia Ring, $35.20 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

Buy It! Cherry Chain Link Drop Earrings, $28.80 (orig. $36); baublebar.com

Buy It! Belize Ring Set, $54.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com

Buy It! Alaynah Huggie Hoop Earrings, $30.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $38); baublebar.com

Buy It! Juniper Charm Bracelet, $46.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $58); baublebar.com

Buy It! Annaelle Heart Hoop Earrings, $30.40 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $38); baublebar.com