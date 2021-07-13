Those Julia Roberts-Loved Rainbow Rings Are Just $20 Right Now — and They're Selling Out Fast
When it comes to affordable accessories, there are few more in-demand than BaubleBar's Alidia Rings. The colorful, baguette stone-embellished bands are known for selling out a mere 72 hours after launching and for being stacked up some of Hollywood's most famous fingers — the most notable being Julia Roberts.
She sent the Internet into a frenzy when she wore the rainbow stunners with an emerald green pants suit in 2019. (An icon wearing an icon!) At this point, they're practically as famous as the women who accessorize with them. So clearly, they're worthy of your jewelry box. The brand has since retired its Alidia Ring, but now offers a mini version that looks identical and is just as popular.
It normally costs $44, but you can score one for just $20 thanks to BaubleBar's latest sale. For its Now and Ten Event, the brand brought back some of its most sought-after styles and slashed the prices on them, including the beloved Mini Alidia Rings — prices start at just $10!
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Rings, $20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
It's available in the Roberts-loved rainbow option, along with eight other colors in ring sizes five to 11 — many of which are selling out quickly! The sale also includes an array of gorgeous BaubleBar earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and other accessories.
Some of our other favorites include these pretty beaded tassel drop earrings that come in four different colors and are $24 off, this sleek herringbone snake chain necklace with a pavé initial that's 61 percent off, and this popular Pisa bracelet with a smiling flower charm that's now only $10. There is no promo code required to snag these deals, so just simply add the baubles you want to your cart.
At these incredibly low prices, things are sure to sell out quickly! The famous Mini Alidia Ring is already going fast. The sale ends on Sunday, July 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET, but we recommend shopping well before then to make sure you score the pieces you want.
Keep scrolling to shop all of our favorite BaubleBar jewelry from the Now and Ten Event before it's too late!
