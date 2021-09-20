This Celeb-Loved Brand Dropped the Cutest NFL Jewelry So You Can Rep Your Favorite Team on Game Day
Arguably one of the best parts about football season is getting decked out in your NFL gear to cheer on your favorite team! You've likely got a closet full of football jerseys, hats, sweatshirts, and socks, but one thing your game day lineup may be missing is jewelry. That's about to change thanks to BaubleBar: The celeb-loved accessories brand just dropped its first-ever officially licensed NFL collection.
It features an array of jewelry staples, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, that pay homage to all 32 teams. You'll find team logo charms packed between shiny gold or silver balls on the brand's best-selling Pisa bracelets and hanging from its celeb-loved Hera chain link necklace. There are also large colorful statement earrings along with more subtle, classic gold and silver hoops embellished with sparkly pavé team names and motifs.
BaubleBar has been around for over a decade and has garnered the attention of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Julia Roberts, and many more. While it's best known for its affordable playful pieces that can be mixed and matched, the brand recently began dabbling in sports-themed jewelry, launching a hit NBA collection earlier this year. From this debut, we'd expect noted BaubleBar fan Lizzo to grab this Minnesota Vikings nameplate necklace since she's a fan of the original version.
Whether you're rooting for your NFL team in the stadium or from the comfort of your couch, these pieces are a must-wear on game day. Everything in the collection is under $50, so you can scoop up a few of your favorite styles to rep every Sunday through Week 18. The BaubleBar x NFL collection is available on the brand's website as well as the NFL Shop and in select NFL stadiums.
Given the fervor around the NFL and the fact that new BaubleBar drops tend to go fast, we suggest grabbing your new jewelry sooner than later. Keep scrolling to shop some of the standout styles, and head to BaubleBar to access the full collection!
