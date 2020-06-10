The Mini Version of Julia Roberts’ Sold-Out Stackable Rings Is Back in Bold New Colors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve ever shopped at BaubleBar for trendy and affordable jewelry, you’ve likely come across its array of colorful, stackable Alidia rings. The rainbow stunners are one of the brand’s best-selling baubles; they’ve graced the fingers of style icon Julia Roberts, and they sell out quickly every time they get restocked. The rings have been so popular, in fact, that BaubleBar has dropped iterations like the Mini Alidia Ring, which have also been hard to find in stock — until now.

BaubleBar secretly released the Mini Alidia Ring in two new colors: a deep black and crystal clear. The slimmed-down gold-plated ring features small glass and resin baguette-shaped stones that resemble its big sister. What’s great about these beauties is that you can stack them with each other or any other BaubleBar rings just as easily as you could wear them alone. No matter what else you choose to wear, the statement ring will undoubtedly add a little pizazz to any outfit.

The new ring colors are available in sizes 6 to 8, and you can also find the rainbow Mini Alidia in select sizes. And depending on the finger(s) you wish to wear them on, you’ll want to refer to BaubleBar’s fit guide for the most accurate sizing, as they’ve been known to run small.

With summer practically in full swing, now’s the perfect time to incorporate some fun accessories into your ensembles. If you want to deck your fingers out with these celeb-loved rings, we suggest adding a few to your cart quickly — they’re bound to sell out soon.

Image zoom BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Clear, $34; baublebar.com

Image zoom BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Black, $34; baublebar.com