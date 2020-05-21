The Best-Selling Earring Bundle That Sold Out 3 Times Is Finally Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The little things in life no longer seem quite as little. A spritz of your favorite perfume, the act of swiping on your go-to lipstick, that feeling you get when you put on a pair (or two) of earrings — we’re appreciating our once-common feel-good morning rituals that might not be quite as common right now.

But if there’s one thing we’ve learned during quarantine, it’s that maintaining these tiny tidbits of normalcy is more important than ever. Put on lipstick, spray your favorite fragrance, and keep wearing jewelry during isolation, even if it’s just for a virtual team meeting. That’s why today, we decided to highlight one feel-good accessory buy that’s a consistent favorite among BaubleBar customers: the Liza 18 Karat Gold Huggie Hoop Kit.

There’s a reason BaubleBar’s best-selling Liza Huggie Hoop earring set — which offers an easy lesson on how to stack ear piercings and will dress up any outfit, including sweats — has sold out three times since launching last year. It has everything you could want in your earrings, including gold, sparkle, and, of course, versatility.

The set includes five pairs of delicate hoops that you can wear on their own or all together for a full ear party. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention how good of a deal it is — you get $210 worth of jewelry for $98.

Since launching in 2019, more than 10,000 sets of the BaubleBar earring kit have sold — and the brand can’t seem to keep it in stock for long. If you’re looking for a small way to lift your mood (and dress up your ears) during isolation, we suggest scooping up this kit before it’s inevitably gone again.