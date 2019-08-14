BaubleBar Launches Fine Jewelry Line Starting at $55: Shop It Now!

The new collection features solid gold, diamonds and gemstone pieces ranging in price from $55 to $1,000
BaubleBar, your favorite one-stop shop for trendy accessorizes, is now venturing into new territory with the debut of its first fine jewelry collection. And the direct-to-consumer brand, loved by everyone from Meghan Markle to Jessica Alba, made sure to stay true to its ethos of accessibility when developing the line's price-point.
Pieces start at $55 (for chic solid gold studs) and top off at $995 for a diamond-set signet ring, with nothing over $1,000.
The debut collection kicks off with rings and earrings, featuring styles ranging from streamlined hoop silhouettes to fun heart-shape studs to safety pin designs and initial pieces. The rings add a dose of sparkle thanks to the diamond and gemstone accents.
“Since the beginning, the voice of our customer has led our product evolution. We have always been a brand committed to offering the best assortment of accessories at an accessible price point and 18 months ago that voice drove us to introduce a collection of gold vermeil layering pieces,” BaubleBar co-founder Daniella Yacobovsky-Fiala told WWD. “Since the success of that launch, our customer’s voice remains the driving force behind our expansion into our own collection of fine jewelry.”