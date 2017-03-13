National Jewelry Day is every accessory-loving fashionista’s favorite holiday and our friends over at BaubleBar have had it marked in red letters for weeks! In fact, they’re so excited, they’re offering 25 percent off everything on their site in honor of this glorious day. Just use the code “WARMUP” at checkout to take advantage of the discount on all items in your shopping cart (excluding BB Essential styles), which is going to come in handy because if you’re anything like this, you’re going to want pretty much everything in sight.

We’re especially loving all of the fun statement earrings – bright and bold, tassels and beads, pom poms and even feathers. They’re the perfect spring staple!

Buy It! Fluoro Crispin Drops, $48; baublebar.com

Who doesn’t want to wear their emotions on their sleeves when they’re this cute?

Buy It! Smiley Bracelet, $38; baublebar.com

Dainty and pretty can still make a statement and these ear crawlers do just that.

Buy It! Kristy Ear Crawlers, $32; baublebar.com

Whether you wear them together or separate, this choker-and-pendant combo is one that you’ll be rocking all summer long.

Buy It! Semelle Pendant necklace, $42; baublebar.com

Cerulean blue beads and tassels will automatically have you feeling as if you’ve been transported to Santorini – yes, please!

Buy It! Cannes Drops earrings, $42; baublebar.com

What are you buying to celebrate National Jewelry Day? Comment below and let us know your faves!