The Ultra-Affordable Jewelry Brand Celebrities Love Is Having a Massive Sale — but Not for Much Longer

Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts wear BaubleBar
By Alex Warner March 18, 2022 11:14 AM
Prepare to add a whole lot of sparkle to your jewelry box! One of the most budget-friendly accessories brands out there is even more affordable right now. 

If you guessed BaubleBar, you're correct! The brand's semi-annual sale is happening now — but not for much longer. For a limited time, you can score 20 percent off everything from BaubleBar's website, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Yes, that ring is included. 

All you have to do is add the pieces you want to your cart and check out using the promo code SEMI20. (Psst… the code works on jewelry that's already marked down, too!) 

This is one of its biggest sales of the year, apart from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so now's a really good time to stock up. Since BaubleBar has such a lengthy list of famous fans, we're spotlighting some of those star-loved styles that you should absolutely grab while you can get them for less. 

The mini gold Gia necklace is a good place to start. It's been a recent popular pick among A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, who shared a photo on Instagram wearing it with a white button-down shirt on the set of Shotgun Wedding, and TikTok star Addison Rae, who paired the slinky snake chain with a brown bikini

Credit: Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Gia Necklace, $70.40 with code SEMI20 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

Then there's Lizzo, who really loves her BaubleBar jewelry. According to the brand, she owns at least four accessories, including a now-sold out baguette initial necklace; we found a similar sparkly letter necklace that's just as cute and is good for layering. Kate Hudson and Rebel Wilson, meanwhile, have both recently opted for pieces from the brand's officially licensed NFL collection.  

And we'd be remiss to not mention that the pretty Alidia rings that Julia Roberts made famous. The sparkly rainbow stunners were already on sale for $15, but with the BaubleBar promo code, you can get them for just $12 apiece. 

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $12 with code SEMI20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

This sitewide sale ends on Sunday, March 20, which means there are less than 48 hours to add these pretty pieces to your cart. Scroll down to add some celeb-loved bling, plus a few of our favorite styles from BaubleBar's sale, to your jewelry collection. 

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Hera Necklace, $70.40 with code SEMI20 (orig. $88); baublebar.com

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Nora Necklace, $38.40 with code SEMI20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Twist Ring Set, $25.60 with code SEMI20 (orig. $32); baublebar.com

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Alpha Pisa Bracelet, $12 with code SEMI20 (orig. $28); baublebar.com

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Disney 18k Gold Sterling Silver and Cubic Zirconia Headband Studs, $41.60 with code SEMI20 (orig. $52); baublebar.com

Credit: BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Donut Catchall, $78.40 with code SEMI20 (orig. $98); baublebar.com

