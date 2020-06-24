This Best-Selling Stackable Bracelet Just Got a Personalizable Upgrade — and It’s Already on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are no rules when it comes to accessorizing. While it’s important to invest in the essentials, there’s always room to play with fun trends — one of the most popular being stackable jewelry. Decorating your wrists, fingers, and neck with heaps of gemstones and jewels has become undeniably popular thanks in part to BaubleBar. The celeb-loved jewelry brand is known for its array of gorgeous and affordable pieces that can be mixed and matched to fit your style.

You’ve likely spotted some of BaubleBar’s best-selling stackables out in the wild, like its layered chain necklaces or rainbow Alidia Rings. But today, we’re here to talk about another best-seller that’s been on our radar recently: the Pisa Bracelets. The chic stackable bangles are adorned with shiny gold balls and come in various sizes and colors (the more, the merrier!). Since launching last summer, BaubleBar has sold an impressive 100,000+ Pisa bracelets, officially classifying the style as a cult favorite.

The bracelets are so popular, in fact, that the brand continues to release new iterations, like this new special edition that lets you create a more customized stack. The Initial Pisa Bracelet features a singular glossy letter bead or heart icon between the familiar small gold balls. The personalizable option is perfect to add to your stack — or it might be the excuse you needed to start building one up your arm.

Thankfully, BaubleBar has made it easy to achieve a beautiful stack without breaking the bank. For a limited time, shoppers can score the newly launched Initial Pisa Bracelet for just $15 (FYI, it normally retails $30). On top of that, the brand is also offering all of its original Pisa Bracelets for 15 percent off. This amazing offer ends on Sunday, June 28, so you’ll want to start stacking and saving ASAP.

