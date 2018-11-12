Baublebar’s Holiday Earrings Are the New (Way Cuter) Ugly Christmas Sweaters

‘Tis the season to sip hot cocoa and dress up for seasonal soirées in the most ridiculous ugly Christmas sweaters we can find. This year, Baublebar is taking the ugly out of your holiday sweater party and replacing it with something way cuter and equally as festive: holiday statement earrings. They’re basically the new ugly Christmas sweater but for your ears — and they’re so adorable.

The celeb-loved brand’s holiday collection features seven pairs of whimsical crystal and beaded baubles that are totally season-worthy and sure to make your outfit a hit at your office party — plus, they’re all under $60. You can literally deck your ears with “bows” of holly with these gold gift bow Holly Drop Earrings or spread holiday cheer with these colorful crystal Christmas Wreath Drop Earrings.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on a pair of these festive beauties, you don’t have to because PEOPLE readers get exclusive early access to shop Baublebar’s new holiday styles right now. The collection will be available to everyone on November 14, and we imagine Christmas fanatics will snatch these up in no time, so you better shop your favorites now before they sell out! Keep scrolling to see the styles from Baublebar’s amazing holiday earrings that you can score right now.

Baublebar

Buy It! Holly Drop Earrings, $38; baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! Wreath Drop Earrings, $44; baublebar.com

Buy It! Twinkle Drop Earrings, $48; baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! Evergreen Drop Earrings, $48; baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! Claus Drop Earrings, $58; baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! Rudolph Drop Earrings, $58; baublebar.com