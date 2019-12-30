Meghan Markle, Julia Roberts, and More Stars Love This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It’s On Sale for Up to 75% Off

Image zoom

The holidays may be over, but the end-of-year sales are just getting started. BaubleBar, one of our all-time favorite jewelry brands known for its affordable, fun, and celeb-loved styles, is celebrating the end of 2019 in a big way. From now through January 2, you can shop over 70 gorgeous pieces — including earrings, rings, necklaces, and hair accessories — on sale for up to 75 percent off. Believe us when we say you don’t want to miss out.

BaubleBar is the name behind Meghan Markle’s gold leaf-like statement ring, Jessica Alba’s geometric-shaped hoop earrings, and Julia Roberts’ rainbow crystal ring (which is currently on sale for just $12!), plus tons of other star-worthy pieces. This, and the fact that some of BaubleBar’s best-selling styles are up to 75 percent off, is exactly why we’re not wasting any time adding our favorite jewelry from its End of the Year Sale to our shopping carts — and you should do the same! Certain styles and sizes are already selling out.

Scroll down to shop Julia Roberts’ Alidia Ring for just $12, plus more of our top picks from BaubleBar’s End of the Year Sale, before it ends on January 2.

BaubleBar

Buy It! Alidia Ring, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings, $20 (orig. $38); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! Initial Heart Pendant, $15 (orig. $36); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! Canary Bracelet Set of Three, $10 (orig. $46); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! Amazon Pearl Hoop Earrings, $22 (orig. $44); baublebar.com