The Necklace That Once Racked Up a 6,000-Person Waitlist Is Already on Sale for Black Friday
Black Friday sales are undeniably on everyone’s minds right about now. With just about a week to go until one of the biggest shopping days of the year, people are already prepping to make sure they get their hands on the best deals. If you’re looking for great stocking stuffers, BaubleBar’s Black Friday sale is the place to be. And guess what? It’s already going on.
BaubleBar is known as one of Hollywood’s favorite affordable jewelry brands. Julia Roberts made a $44 ring from the brand famous by wearing it just once, and Jennifer Lopez proved that fancy earrings don’t have to break the bank. And then there’s BaubleBar’s Hera Link Necklace, which once amassed a 6,000-person waitlist after selling out. Lizzo recently wore it for her interview on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
The good news is that the coveted necklace is back, and it’s on sale, too! Hidden among BaubleBar’s early Black Friday deals is the Hit the Link set, a two-piece kit with the Hera Link Necklace and the coordinating Hera Link Bracelet. They normally cost $48 and $38, respectively, but right now, you can get both for just $60. That means the trendy jewels are going for $30 apiece, and that’s definitely the most affordable we’ve seen this coveted BaubleBar necklace.
Other standout styles on sale include these adorable Christmas-inspired earrings that typically sell out lightning-fast — as is the case with most of BaubleBar’s seasonal selections — and celeb-favored face masks. You can get two BaubleBar face masks, plus a chain, for just $30 right now, saving you $12 compared to buying the masks and chain separately.
If you want to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping (you do!), then check out must-buys from BaubleBar’s early Black Friday sale below while things are still in stock.
Buy It! BaubleBar Mrs. and Mrs. Frosty Earrings, $25 (orig. $58); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Prance Drop Earrings, $25 (orig. $58); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Safety First Kit, $30 (valued at $42); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Do Re Mi 18K Gold Vermeil Earring Set, $40 (valued at. $54); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Giftwrap Hair Clip, $12 (orig. $22); baublebar.com
- 6 Cordless Vacuums Amazon Shoppers Swear Are ‘Just as Good’ as Dyson Models — Starting at $93
- According to Nearly 19,000 Shoppers, This $24 Tool Is the Key to Cutting Down on Meal Prep Time
- This $200 Foldable Gazebo from Amazon Becomes a Dreamy Backyard Sanctuary in Just a Few Minutes
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Is as Soft as ‘Sleeping on a Marshmallow’