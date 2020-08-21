The Jewelry Brand Julia Roberts, J.Lo, and Jessica Alba All Wear Made a Pretty Face Mask Chain

In 2020, face mask accessories aren’t just a thing — they’re the thing to help keep yourself safe, sane, and a little more excited about the whole covering-your-face-in-public mandate. Face mask chains let you keep your mask within reach at all times, and they’re a more sanitary decision than putting your mask around your wrist or tossing it in a bag. Around your neck, the mask should stay cleaner because it comes in contact with fewer surfaces than when it’s against your hand or nestled with your wallet, phone, and keys. Plus, it’s pretty hard to lose something that’s around your neck, unless you somehow also lose your whole head (although in 2020, anything’s possible).