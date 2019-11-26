Julia Roberts’ Gorgeous Rainbow Rings Are Only $12 Right Now — for PEOPLE Readers Only

Image zoom

Vibrant, stackable rings have undeniably become one of the trendiest accessories of the year thanks to BaubleBar. If you’ve ever shopped for jewelry from the celeb-loved brand, you’ve likely come across its chic, colorful array of Alidia Rings — unique bands adorned with baguette stones that are designed to be stacked on top of each other.

The gorgeous rainbow rings are famously known for selling out in just three days when they first launched, and have now found their way onto the fingers of thousands of women (as proven if you search the BaubleBar hashtag on Instagram), including stars like Julia Roberts, Kesha, and Rita Ora. When we first spotted Roberts accessorizing with the rainbow stunners, we knew we had to have our own set. And if you want to stack up on them, too, we have some great news: We got exclusive access for PEOPLE readers to shop BaubleBar’s best-selling Alidia rings for only $12, including the Mini Alidia rings and the Mini Twist Alidia rings. Each ring normally retails for $44, meaning you’re saving a whopping $32! This is huge since the popular rings rarely go on sale.

When we say exclusive, we mean you won’t be able to find this amazing deal anywhere else (not even if you go directly to BaubleBar’s website). To access the sale, just click here to get to our landing page and start adding your favorite ring colors to your shopping cart — no promo code necessary. These would make the perfect stocking stuffers or gifts for your jewelry-loving friends, and the best part is, you don’t necessarily need to know their ring size — the beauty of the Alidia rings is that they’re designed to be worn on any finger. And for only $12 per ring, you could even snag a few for yourself to create the ultimate matching BFF stacks. Plus, they come in a variety of color-popping hues, so you can’t go wrong.

BaubleBar

Shoppers, take note: The Alidia rings will be available for everyone else to shop as a doorbuster on Thanksgiving day. Considering their insanely low price (and how quickly these beauties have sold out in the past), you’d be lucky to find your size in stock come Turkey Day! So be sure to take full advantage of this sale while you can still get your hands (ahem, fingers) on these gorgeous rings.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar

