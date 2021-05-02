The Mini Version of the Rings Julia Roberts Made Famous Are Secretly on Sale for $12
If you've been waiting to get your hands on BaubleBar's coveted Alidia rings, now's the time to do it. The celeb-loved brand is offering them at their lowest price ever — and PEOPLE readers get first dibs. For 24 hours only, readers can score the mini Alidia rings for just $12 apiece before anyone else.
They normally go for $44 each, so you're saving $32, which means you can buy yourself more than one! It's also a pretty big deal that you can get them at this price now, because BaubleBar usually only offers this steep discount during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To get them this cheap, just click here to access the secret landing page and start adding your favorite rainbow stunners to your cart. The offer opens to everyone else tomorrow, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of it today, especially since the Alidia rings have been known to sell out quickly.
What's even more exciting is that BaubleBar released the mini Alidia ring in new vibrant colors and brought back the rainbow ring that Julia Roberts loves.
She sent the Internet into a frenzy when she accessorized them with her emerald green pants suit in 2019, and it's easy to see why. The bands are embellished with an array of colorful baguette stones that are designed to be stacked on top of each other, which is great since you can basically get three rings for the price of one with this deal.
As we said before, PEOPLE readers have exclusive access to this amazing discount for 24 hours. Considering how quickly the BaubleBar rings have sold out in the past, it's in your best interest to shop sooner rather than later. And you may want to browse the rest of the brand's website while you're at it: BaubleBar is offering 20 percent off everything on its website until Sunday, May 9 with the code BB20. Shoppers, take note: The mini Alidia rings aren't included in the sitewide sale because you're already getting them for a whopping 73 percent off with our exclusive deal.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite mini Alidia rings while you can get them for $12.
