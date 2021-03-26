Those Julia Roberts-Loved Stackable Rings Just Got the Prettiest Makeover for Spring

A ring that sold out 72 hours after its debut and accessorized famous fingers is a ring worth talking about. Case in point: BaubleBar's Alidia ring, a coveted baguette gemstone-embellished band you've probably seen all over social media and on the fingers of Julia Roberts, Rita Ora, and TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. Since launching in 2018, the brand has sold over one million rings, making it extremely difficult to get your hands on them — until now.