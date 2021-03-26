Those Julia Roberts-Loved Stackable Rings Just Got the Prettiest Makeover for Spring

A ring that sold out 72 hours after its debut and accessorized famous fingers is a ring worth talking about. Case in point: BaubleBar's Alidia ring, a coveted baguette gemstone-embellished band you've probably seen all over social media and on the fingers of Julia Roberts, Rita Ora, and TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. Since launching in 2018, the brand has sold over one million rings, making it extremely difficult to get your hands on them — until now.
BaubleBar just gave its best-seller the prettiest makeover for spring, introducing four new styles to the Alidia ring family. The new versions feature cubic zirconia stones for extra sparkle and unique stone shapes. There's the Mini Alidia with baguette stones, the Ananda with heart-shaped stones, the Alice with round stones, and the Anita with both baguette and round stones.
The rings are available in an array of spring-worthy hues, like lavender, fuschia, and clear. Plus, the Mini Alidia and Alice ring come in a gorgeous pastel blue ombre option. Each one costs $48, but to celebrate the launch, BaubleBar is offering 15 percent off when you buy two or more rings (and trust us, you're going to want more!).
Just add your favorite sparkly stunners to your cart and enter the code RING15 at checkout. Considering how quickly they've sold out in the past, we'd bet they'll be gone any minute — so we suggest stacking up sooner rather than later.
Keep scrolling to shop all of BaubleBar's new Alidia rings while you can get them for less!
Buy It! BaubleBar Ananda Cubic Zirconia Ring, $48; baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring, $48; baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Anita Cubic Zirconia Ring, $48; baublebar.com
