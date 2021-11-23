Julia Roberts Made These Rainbow Rings Famous — and They're Only $12 for PEOPLE Readers
Chunky rings are making a big comeback in the accessories world. So it's pretty lucky that one of the most iconic colorful stunners just went on sale exclusively for PEOPLE readers. We're talking about BaubleBar's Alidia ring, a thick gold band adorned with vibrant baguette stones.
Since its launch a few years ago, the stackable style has become popular not only among customers, but also a handful of celebrities. Julia Roberts sent the Internet into a frenzy when she accessorized them with an emerald green pants suit in 2019. They've also graced the fingers of Rita Ora and TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. BaubleBar has now sold over one million Alidia rings and continues to add fresh new designs.
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $12 (orig. $48); baublebar.com
The Alidia collection features an array of sparkly statement-making rings embellished with uniquely shaped gemstones in a variety of pretty colors — and their names aptly begin with the letter A. There's the Alice ring with round stones, the Amara ring with teardrop stones, and the Alanna ring with teardrop and baguette stones. We also adore this little stunner with horizontal baguette stones, a chic twist on the brand's best-seller.
Whether you want to buy a few for your jewelry box or are planning to give as gifts to your most stylish friends, we have exciting news: PEOPLE readers can score all the rings from the Alidia collection mentioned above for just $12 apiece. This Black Friday doorbuster opens to the public on Thursday, November 25, so it's a pretty big deal that you have exclusive access to shop them on sale 48 hours early.
There's no special promo code required, just simply click here to get to the hidden sale page and start adding your favorites to your cart. (Psst… Don't forget to take advantage of the rest of BaubleBar's Black Friday sale while you're ring shopping. Everything on its website is 30 percent off!) We suggest doing so sooner than later, because the Alidia rings tend to sell out quickly during the holiday season.
Keep scrolling to shop BaubleBar's Alidia rings for way less before everyone else!
Buy It! BaubleBar Amara Ring, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Alice Ring, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Alanna Ring, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Amelia Ring, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
