The Sold-Out $44 Ring Julia Roberts Loves Is Back and Prettier Than Ever

It was the ring seen ‘round the world. Last April, Julia Roberts stepped out on the Hollywood Walk of Fame red carpet in support of her friend, Rita Wilson, wearing an emerald green Salvatore Ferragamo suit and $695 Sophia Webster booties. While the outfit’s rich green color and the rainbow heel detailing made the fashion world buzz, it was that multicolored ring on her finger that people couldn’t stop talking about. Why? Because a) it was oh-so-gorgeous, and b) it was a reasonable $44 from everyone’s favorite affordable jewelry brand, BaubleBar.

The Roberts-approved Alidia ring is one of the brand’s best-selling pieces. Even before the actor wore it, the colorful baguette band struck a chord with people, selling out a mere three days after it launched. Considering the style is so sought-after, it’s fitting the brand released another version of it. That’s right: An ultra-dainty, understated version of Roberts’ sold-out Alidia ring just quietly became available, and we have a feeling minimalist jewelry lovers are going to be extra fond of it.

The Micro Alidia has all the fan-favorite features of the OG option, including its signature baguette stones (with lots of sparkle), a gold-plated base, and that $44 price tag. The difference? It’s much smaller than the original — even smaller than the mini Alidia version, making it ideal for stacking or for anyone who prefers just a dash of sparkle.

The Micro Alidia Ring is available in two styles: the traditional baguette that BaubleBar shoppers have come to know and love, and a mixed style that boasts half baguette stones and half round stones. Yes, it’s as pretty as it sounds.

Just like its big sisters, this Alidia Micro Ring is sure to be gone soon. After all, ever since Roberts wore the OG Alidia ring on the red carpet, its sell-out rate has been incredibly high. Get your finger (er, hands) on the most petite version while you still can below.

Buy It! BaubleBar Micro Mixed Alidia Ring in Pastel, $44; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Micro Alidia Ring in Sapphire, $44; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Micro Mixed Alidia Ring in Clear, $44; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Micro Mixed Alidia Ring in Lavender, $44; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Micro Alidia Ring in Clear, $44; baublebar.com